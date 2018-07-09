Neueda Technologies to hire 200 in Athlone at new software engineering hub

Neueda, a Belfast-headquartered IT training and consultancy firm, will hire software engineers, cloud engineers and Agile practitioners over the next four years.

Privately owned Belfast-headquartered IT company Neueda Technologies has today (9 July) revealed plans to hire 200 over the next four years at a new software engineering hub in Athlone, Co Westmeath, first opened in January 2018.

The company is almost exclusively seeking software developers, cloud engineers and Agile practitioners. More than 70 of the roles are already in place, with that number expected to grow to 80 by the end of the year. The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Neueda provides IT consultancy, analytics, training and software development to organisations across a broad range of industries.

The company will offer software development services for global telecommunications and financial services clients such as Citi, Fidelity Investments, Ericsson and Liberty Mutual at its new offices on the Dublin Road in Athlone.

It will analyse technical requirements in partnership with clients, research-suitable solutions, and building and testing enterprise software while working with clients to deploy business applications.

“After considering several international locations for our new engineering hub, we opted for Athlone in January 2018 and I can say that we wish we had set up here years ago,” said David Bole, founder and owner of Neueda Technologies. “With one-third of our current positions already filled, we continue to be impressed with the level of technical and engineering talent available to us in the midlands, particularly considering our very high hiring bar.”

Bole added: “The support we have received from the IDA team has been exceptional. Their advice and guidance has helped us to accelerate through our initial hiring targets. The level of professionalism and responsiveness has been fantastic.”

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley echoed Bole’s joyful sentiments, and said: “This is a young company which has made a strong start in the business and technical training space, having already developed a strong international client base.”