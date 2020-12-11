Give yourself the gift of a new job this Christmas

Whether you’re a DevOps engineer in Cork or a technical consultant in Galway, we discovered some job opportunities for you this week.

This week brought more good news for anyone looking for a new job at the moment. MSD said it will build a new biologics facility at its Dunboyne site in Co Meath, which it acquired from Takeda earlier this year. The development will create 240 new roles by 2025 and construction will be completed in 2023.

In Dublin, legal spend management company Brightflag is set to hire after a successful growth equity funding round. The firm will hire for 60 across Dublin, New York and Sydney. Around 30 of these roles are planned for Dublin.

Another company set to roll out 60 new positions is Harmac in Roscommon. The medical devices manufacturer needs engineers, manufacturers and quality professionals at its Castlerea site as demand for PPE continues during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flipdish also announced recruitment plans as takeaways and food orders surge during restrictions. The company has expanded rapidly to meet this demand, announcing 300 new roles this week. A spokesperson for the firm told Siliconrepublic.com that around 70 of these have already been filled and that the rest will be filled by December next year, with about two-thirds opening in Ireland and 50 already taking applications.

Canadian software company OpenText also announced 30 new jobs for Cork. New hires will work on its flagship product, OpenText Cloud, across lead cloud application engineering, DevOps, database administration, site reliability, storage, cloud and network engineering, cloud systems administration and senior technical support.

Finally, medical device venture Cambus Medical-Freudenberg Medical Europe is set to expand its facilities in An Spidéal, Co Galway. Supported by a €1.9m package from Údarás na Gaeltachta, the expansion will allow for additional production, manufacturing and administration space. It will also create more than 40 jobs.

How we’ll work in 2021

As 2020 nears its end, we also talked about some of the trends we can expect to see across workplaces in 2021. Digital transformation, for example, looks set to continue at pace. PwC’s Joe Tynan told us: “Digital transformation is not about technology, it’s about people. Paired with a deliberately innovative work culture, it breeds confidence for our future.

“In a year of uncertainty, a people-first, culture-focused digital transformation strategy has proven itself to be the right choice for our business’s future.”

2021 might also be the year to turn to freelancing, which Payoneer’s Iain McNicoll believes is teeming with opportunities, or to start leading your team remotely long-term, like Genuity Science’s Heiðdís Rut Hreinsdóttir.

The places we work could keep evolving too. Huckletree and NoCo announced their plans for a joint network of “ultra-flexible” co-working spaces across Adamstown, Bray, Clonee, Naas and Swords.

You might be looking forward to seeing what 2021 will bring, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re excited about coming back to work as the year begins. If that’s the case, read Hays’ Alex Shteingardts’ advice for taking the sting out of your return to work.

