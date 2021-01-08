The new year could bring new opportunities for your career

Looking for a new job in the new year? There were plenty of roles announced across Ireland this week.

For many of us, this week marked the return to work after a well-deserved break. But, as Jenny Darmody wrote earlier in the week, it may also be a time to think about new beginnings.

The new year often marks a period of transformation and, particularly after the turbulence of 2020, now could be the time to reflect on the last year and figure out what you want to do next.

If you’ve decided that you want your career to head in a new direction in 2021, plenty of companies announced new jobs around Ireland this week.

In Cork, computer product manufacturer Logitech said it is looking to fill 50 roles over the next three years, with jobs in design, engineering, IT and supply chain.

Meanwhile, Genesys is growing its base in Ireland with 100 new software jobs, including positions in software development, cloud computing, DevOps, AI and user experience. While the company is moving to a new, larger site in Galway to facilitate this expansion, it also said there will be remote positions available for professionals around Ireland.

Remote working is likely continue for many this year, and one company that was ahead of the trend was Shopify – which has been hiring for remote roles for years and has more than 400 remote employees in Ireland, mostly in customer support roles. John Riordan, who heads up Shopify’s Irish operations, told Jonathan Keane this week that the e-commerce company plans to hire engineers around Ireland as it expands its remote workforce globally over the next year.

California-headquartered software company Medallia also announced this week that it plans to open a sales and support hub in Ireland. The site will serve Medallia’s EMEA business and will open up 100 roles for multilingual sales and support staff.

And finally, Irish IT firm Ergo revealed that it will hire 60 staff this year in an “aggressive growth plan”. The Dublin-headquartered company said its recruitment drive is part of a multimillion-euro investment in its cloud and managed services portfolio, after it saw increased demand for its services in 2020.

