These 7 companies revealed job opportunities this week

Hundreds of new jobs were announced across Ireland this week, with opportunities on the way for Dublin, Galway, Laois and more.

Last month was bustling with new jobs announcements and there are plenty more opportunities on the horizon. Here are seven jobs stories we covered this week.

Deloitte

The biggest announcement this week was from Deloitte. Harry Goddard, Deloitte Ireland CEO, said the company has seen greater demand for its business transformation advisory services both in Ireland and internationally.

As a result, the company is to fill 300 new jobs in Ireland by the end of the year. Roles will span digital, cloud, customer design, systems engineering, data analytics and more.

Albany Beck

Banking consultancy Albany Beck is developing a new operations centre in Dublin. It will leverage the new site to scale its EU business and plans to hire for 100 new tech jobs.

The UK company is set to hire across AI, machine learning, transaction management, software engineering, software development, cloud services and more.

ConsenSys

Jobseekers in Dublin could also apply for new jobs at blockchain tech company ConsenSys. Having just closed funding of €54.3m, the company has 50 open roles at the moment and plans to create another 50 by the end of the year.

ConsenSys is a decentralised company and it told Siliconrepublic.com that most of the roles will be available to people Dublin as the city is one of its major hubs.

Aran Biomedical

Irish medtech company Aran Biomedical is also set to hire. The company will be recruiting for 150 new jobs at its headquarters in Galway over the next three years. Opportunities will range from production and engineering to quality and supply chain management.

It will also build a new manufacturing site in An Spidéal, Connemara, which it expects to be finished by mid-2025.

Nostra

Irish managed IT services provider Nostra is expanding, with new opportunities coming up in cybersecurity, sales and marketing over the next two years.

Some of the roles will be remote and others will be hybrid, giving employees the option to work from home or at one of Nostra’s offices in Dublin, Galway or Laois.

Xperience

In Northern Ireland, digital transformation specialist Xperience will be hiring 16 new IT and sales staff on the back of a £1.5m investment. The new jobs will be based in Lisburn and can expect average salaries upwards of £40,000.

Wirex

And finally, opportunities could be on the way at digital payments provider Wirex. The company told Siliconrepublic.com this week that it is aiming to make its Dublin office its EU headquarters and expects roles to become available in compliance, customer support and business development.

