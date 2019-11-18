All Advice People Employers Jobs
China-based Newbaze Group to hire 60 at €20m Carrickmacross facility
China-based Newbaze Group to hire 60 at €20m Carrickmacross facility

Newbaze Group, which supplies baby formula products to the Chinese market, is set to recruit 60 at a new Monaghan-based facility.

Chinese baby formula maker Newbaze Group, trading as Ireliffey in Ireland, is set to hire 60 in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, over the next three years.

The company is due to unveil its new €20m facility that will specialise in the production and packaging of nutritional dairy powder products for the Chinese market. The company began a two-year building programme in 2017 when it bought a decommissioned Bose factory in Monaghan, which had closed in 2015, leading to the loss of 140 jobs in the area.

Now, however, it is hoped that Newbaze’s investment will stimulate the local economy, and these new roles were supported by the Irish Government through the Department of Enterprise.

“This is a strategically important investment for Ireland and Monaghan by a leading international dairy formula manufacturer,” commented Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

“Ireland was the first choice for the Shanghai-based Newbaze Industrial Group to establish a production facility outside of China. This is due to Ireland’s long-standing reputation of having a developed dairy infrastructure with a safe milk source.

“The Newbaze Group’s decision to invest and open this facility further places Ireland internationally as a location that offers quality raw dairy materials combined with a highly educated and skilled workforce. It is a major signal of confidence in the border region and the future and quality of the Irish dairy industry.”

Ding Wei, general manager of Newbaze Ireland, added: “I’m delighted to announce the completion of the development phase and the opening of this new facility today in the beautiful county of Monaghan.

“Newbaze Ireland’s future growth plan is to provide high-quality milk powder products to consumers in the Chinese market and emerging markets such as Africa, south-east Asia and the Middle East by 2020. Newbaze Ireland will provide OEM full-service solutions, to meet global market demand for a variety of milk powder product requirements.”

By Eva Short

Eva Short is a Journalist at Silicon Republic specialising in the areas of tech, data privacy, business, cybersecurity, AI, automation and future of work, among others.

