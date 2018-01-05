NK Communications reveals 25 new positions in Limerick and Cork

A boon for Munster to kick off 2018 as NK Communications announces 25 new sales positions in Cork and Limerick, with hiring to start immediately.

Some joyous news on the employment front for jobseekers in the south of the country, as the very first jobs announcement of 2018 sees a number of new roles on offer in Munster.

Sales and marketing company NK Communications will create 25 positions in the next few months in Cork and Limerick.

The 25 new hires will be working across both residential and commercial sales, and recruitment for the positions is already underway.

NK Communications is expanding its field sales team to facilitate increased demands as Energia, its commercial sales partner since 2004, attempts to grow its customer base in both commercial and residential energy. Currently, the former employs more than 110 people directly working on Energia’s business and home energy campaigns nationwide.

NK Communications was founded in 1999 by businessman Noel Kelly after he identified a gap in the market for providing specialised sales services to companies as an alternative for them having to develop in-house sales teams themselves.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister of State for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Patrick O’Donovan, TD, said: “NK Communications are to be congratulated for creating these new positions in Limerick and Cork.

“The new hires will also play a valuable role by helping to drive competition in the home and business energy markets.”

Also on hand, Marisa Lally, business manager at NK Communications, commented: “These positions should be attractive to those experienced in both field and commercial sales, and I am encouraging candidates of all experience levels to apply – those new to the field and those with significant experience.”

Aidan Brennan, key account manager at Energia, said: “These new positions are being created because Irish households are continually switching to Energia.

“We have consistently provided the best-value electricity and gas bundle since 2014, and that’s why over 150,000 Irish households have switched to us. We are also the energy supplier of choice to almost 60,000 Irish businesses.”