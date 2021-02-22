Launch of The Noledge Group will bring jobs to Dublin and Belfast

Envisage and OSSM are uniting under the new Noledge Group brand, creating 10 new jobs between Dublin and Belfast.

Two Irish enterprise software companies are uniting under a new brand, with plans to double revenue within the next three years.

Envisage and OSSM will join together to become The Noledge Group, investing €120,000 in the launch, the opening of a new office and 10 new jobs between Dublin and Belfast.

The new jobs will be in product development and customer support services, along with sales and marketing. Positions will be based at the company’s Castleknock office as well as a new Belfast office that was recently opened to enhance service delivery across Northern Ireland. It will bring the total number of employees in The Noledge Group to 42.

Envisage was founded in 2014 as a Sage software business partner for its clients, providing accounting and payroll services to SMEs. OSSM was founded in 2013 as a dedicated NetSuite solution provider.

The Noledge Group will retain the existing Envisage and OSSM brands to support its joint 375-strong customer base across Ireland and UK. It said it plans to double revenue within the next three years.

Ray Ryan, managing director of The Noledge Group, said it made a lot of sense to join OSSM and Envisage together to “maximise their abilities”.

“While businesses face pressing challenges in the form of both Covid-19 and Brexit, we firmly believe that there are additional, fundamental long-term changes underway in how both customers and employees engage with businesses using technology,” he said.

“Those businesses that are prepared to embrace disruptive technology and capitalise on these benefits are best placed to survive and grow. Our job is to help bring about these disruptive changes to enable our customers compete in what is an explosively evolving business transactional environment.”

The company has already hired a new sales director and a number of technical support roles, and plans to fill the remaining 10 roles over the next two years.