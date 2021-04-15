Nostra to roll out 120 new jobs across Dublin, Galway and Laois

Nostra will be hiring across engineering, IT support, cybersecurity and more over the next two years, with remote and hybrid roles available.

Job opportunities are on the way for tech professionals in Ireland as managed IT services provider Nostra is set to hire for 120 new roles.

The company will be filling highly skilled positions in engineering, IT support, cybersecurity, sales and marketing over the next two years, bringing its headcount from 150 to 270.

Nostra was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lucan, Co Dublin. It has another Dublin office in Smithfield, as well as offices in Athenry, Co Galway, and Mountmellick, Co Laois.

Its services bring end-to-end managed IT solutions to clients across a number of industries, from manufacturing and pharmaceuticals to healthcare and fintech.

Now, on the back of new contract wins, a growing client base and its acquisition of Brandon Global last year, Nostra is on the lookout for systems and professional services engineers, tech sales executives, cybersecurity specialists and more.

It said that some of the new hires will work remotely while others will get the option of hybrid working, dividing their time between home and one of its offices in Dublin, Laois or Galway.

Nostra CEO Kevin O’Loughlin, who was a finalist in EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year awards in 2017, said the company has experienced “exceptional growth” across all services and sectors. It saw revenue grow from €11m in 2019 to €18m last year.

“Technology changes rapidly and a company must have the ability to pivot, especially now in uncertain times,” O’Loughlin added.

“Our customers are predominantly business owners who are focused on ensuring their day-to-day operations perform as they should. IT networks, systems and cybersecurity are generally not something they have time to consider and that is where we step in.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, said Nostra’s expansion “speaks to the innovation and dynamism of Irish companies”.

“Today’s announcement is a strong vote of confidence in our talented and skilled workforce and is a welcome boost as we look to get people back to work in sustainable and high-quality jobs and rebuild our economy.”

Read more about jobs at Nostra here.