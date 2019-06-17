Online sales portal NRG Store to hire 20 in Cork as it launches site

Online sales portal NRG Store has gone live for the first time and is set to create 20 jobs in Cork.

NRG Store, an online sales platform for construction, renovation, plumbing and home improvement, will hire 20 new people in Cork over the next two years amid a €1m investment in the company.

Recruitment is already underway for the positions in Little Island in Cork, including roles in the areas of site management, software, and sales and marketing, a spokesperson confirmed to Siliconrepublic.com. NRG Store’s main headquarters is in New Jersey in the US.

The six-figure investment the company secured was handed down by its parent company, Sea Box, something the spokesperson went on to say was “a big statement from the parent firm in developing its business in Ireland”.

The e-commerce website, which offers products from an initial 15 retailers specialising in home and commercial improvement retail, has gone live for the first time. It is initially launching in Ireland, but the company hopes to bring the service to other parts of the EMEA with the support of the Sea Box Group.

“NRG Store will revolutionise a sector that has traditionally relied on store-bought products,” said Patrick Hogan, group managing director of NRG Store. “By offering everything that is required during construction or renovation on-site, we hope to save both consumers and professionals considerable time and effort. This is the first omnichannel retailer of its kind in Ireland and will revolutionise a sector that has appeared immune to online change.”

NRG Store is working with a number of financiers to help tradespeople secure project funding. Speaking about the services, head of marketing and e-commerce at NRG Store, Lauren O’Donovan, said the company wants to make life easier for people working on projects. “We aim to do so by removing financial roadblocks in the way of life and business, therefore allowing our customers to make things happen without financial constraints.”

Part of the suite of services NRG Store offers is a partnership with Linked Finance to offer trade finance and business finance, with up to €300,000 available. Just last week, Linked Finance revealed plans to essentially double its employee headcount in Dublin as it hit the milestone of €100m in loans to Irish SMEs.