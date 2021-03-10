20 new jobs for Dublin as Okto expands its air-filtration services

Okto will be hiring for project managers, engineers and more to help roll out its patented filtration technology to Irish schools and businesses.

Okto Technologies, a Northern Irish company led out of Lisburn, will open a new Dublin office in the coming months. Okto, which specialises in wellness and smart-building technology, has said that a number of Irish schools want to avail of its air-filtration services.

As a result, it will be hiring for project managers, commissioning and design engineers and sales and business development staff.

Its most recent development, OKTOair, uses AI to remove Covid-19-size particles, including contagions, allergens and pathogens, from the air. The company tested the system on a proxy virus for Covid-19 and found that it removed 99.9pc of particles in 10 minutes and 100pc in 45 minutes, which was certified by the Environmental Protection Agency.

OKTOair also provides users with a dashboard so they can view and monitor the air quality around them. The system is fully scalable for buildings up to 1m sq ft and uses less energy than a lightbulb.

It relies on patented disinfected filtration technology, which Okto developed through a US military grant. In terms of cost, the company said that a typical classroom would require an investment of less than 20c per child every day.

Okto in Dublin

Okto said that its Dublin office will open in late April. It will create 20 new jobs for the region.

Its managing director, Philip Dowds, said the goal is to help Irish businesses and public bodies provide safer working environments once they reopen.

“Our additional technologies as part of our OKTOair wellness suite will also greatly assist with this transition to a safer, healthier workspace, with social distancing measures easily implemented through our touchless control offerings,” he said.

“It is technology such as this, which facilitates and prioritises the public’s health and wellbeing, that will help to speed up the reopening of society.”

Keep an eye out for job updates at Okto on its website. The company said that an Ireland-specific website will launch when the Dublin office opens next month.