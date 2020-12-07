Canadian firm OpenText hiring for 30 new roles in Cork

The software company is looking for new staff across DevOps, database administration, site reliability, senior technical support and more.

Canadian company OpenText is currently hiring for 30 people in Co Cork. The firm was founded in Waterloo, Ontario in 1991 and since then has become a global developer and seller of software for managing enterprise information.

It now has offices across the US, Brazil, Australia, China, Japan, Europe and more. Its Irish site is located in the Cork Airport Business Park on Kinsale Road.

The new roles are in cloud and technical support services for the company’s flagship product OpenText Cloud. The platform has scaled to a $1.5bn business with more than 74,000 global customers. Its partners include AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

OpenText Cloud incorporates a Kubernetes PaaS and DevSecOps. At the moment, its global delivery team employs more than 3,000 people across platform, application, system, security, performance, availability and capacity management.

Current vacancies span DevOps, lead cloud application engineering, database administration, storage, cloud and network engineering, cloud systems administration, site reliability and senior technical support.

Promising figures at OpenText

OpenText is hiring on the back of a promising start to the 2021 fiscal year. It had total revenues of $804m, CEO and CTO Mark J Barrenechea said, which represents an increase of 15.4pc year-over-year.

The company’s cloud services and subscriptions were its highest earners, totalling $341m in revenue. These achievements, Barrenechea said, position OpenText “very well for future cloud growth and market share gains”.

“I would like to thank our talented employees for their focus and commitment to our customers during the global pandemic,” he added. “OpenText is making the largest investments in products and sales in our history.

“We have the products and partner relationships that matter in order to help customers accelerate their digital transformation. We continue to grow, generate cash and remain committed to our proven total-growth strategy.”

Learn more about working life and careers at OpenText in Cork here.