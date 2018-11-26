Park Place Technologies to hire 70 at new EMEA HQ in Cork

Ohio-headquartered data centre management firm Park Place Technologies will land on Irish shores and bring a wave of new tech roles to Cork.

There will be 70 new tech roles created in Munster over the next two years as data storage and server provider Park Place Technologies gears up to establish a new EMEA headquarters in City Quarter, Lapp’s Quay, Cork.

An Tánaiste Simon Coveney, TD, made the announcement today (26 November) and praised how Ireland’s position as a “committed member of the EU continues to resonate strongly with US companies as the location of choice from which to serve its European customer base”.

Chris Adams, president and chief operating officer of Park Place Technologies, said: “This investment further cements our position within EMEA, and we are confident we can provide our existing customer base and potential new customers with an alternative option for their support and maintenance, and IT managed services requirements.”

The company is seeking applicants for various roles including customer service professionals, multilingual support analysts with an aptitude for data centre products, and engineers with in-depth knowledge of all major OEM data centre technology.

Adams added: “We require associates with strong technical skills and an ability to be agile across multiple technologies. They must have a strong appetite to grow and learn, and exhibit a constant focus on the customer experience. All hiring will be in country, with future relocations into Ireland possible with new acquisitions.”

Nicola Buckley, senior vice-president of advanced engineering and call centre at the firm, stated that the primary attraction to Cork as the location of the operations centre, aside from the advantageous geopolitical positioning in EMEA, was the access to a bevy of talent, which will be key to supporting ongoing growth.

Park Place Technologies provides data centre maintenance to more than 15,000 organisations dotted across 115 countries. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, it currently employs more than 1,100 people worldwide and has offices in San Diego, Denver, Boston, Toronto, London, Calne (UK), Wiesbaden (Germany), Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai.

Updated, 3.48pm, 26 November 2018: This article was updated to clarify that Park Place Technologies employs more than 1,100 people worldwide.