Payescape announces 20 new jobs and £1m investment for Ballymoney

With funding from Invest NI, the payroll services provider will be hiring for positions in customer service, implementation and sales.

Today (3 February), Payescape announced that it will be hiring for 20 new jobs at its headquarters in Ballymoney, Co Antrim, amid a £1m investment. The payroll processing services provider, which also has an office in London, uses cloud-based technology to offer customised online HR services to clients in Ireland and the UK.

Founded in 2005, its specialist areas include managing payroll processes for small to medium-sized companies, as well as organising time and attendance tracking for employees working both locally and remotely. Its current clients include McDonald’s, Boojum, Tough Mudder and UFC.

Invest NI is providing funding of £144,000 to support the new jobs as well as training and upskilling initiatives for existing staff. Payescape founder and managing director John Borland commented on the company’s decision to expand its Northern Irish presence.

“Payroll is a key function for all businesses. Our technological approach aims to streamline processes for higher efficiency and accuracy,” he said. “Invest NI’s support is enabling us to expand our team as we focus on opportunities in the GB market.

“Its assistance has also allowed us to invest in the skills of our team across all levels of our business, ensuring we have the skills we need to develop our growth plans and provide a high standard of customer service.”

The new jobs at the company will include positions across its customer service, implementation and sales divisions.

Regional manager for the north-west at Invest NI, Des Gartland, said that the new roles will “help the company to achieve its growth plans, while also generating almost £450,000 of additional annual salaries for the Northern Irish economy”.

“I am delighted that Payescape is continuing to grow; its decision to expand its team at its Ballymoney headquarters is great news for the local region,” he added. “We have continually supported the company over the years including developing the skills of its team, and offering technical advice to secure industry accreditation.”