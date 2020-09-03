US firm Peak6 announces 160 new jobs for Belfast

Peak6 will hire for software engineers, product managers, scrum masters and more at its new centre of excellence in Belfast.

US technology and investment firm Peak6 today (3 September) announced plans to open a new ‘centre of excellence’ in Belfast, with the aim of creating 160 jobs over the next four years.

The company, led out of Chicago, draws on technology to help provide capital and strategic support for entrepreneurs and businesses. Its brands include Apex Clearing, Evil Geniuses, National Flood Services and Peak6 Capital Management.

Northern Ireland-native Lisa Stevenson will act as the site lead in Belfast, heading up recruitment for jobs spanning software engineering, product management, scrum masters, support, HR and engineering management. The company will also be hiring for computing graduates.

Peak6 has begun recruiting and its immediate available roles are for software engineers specialising in Java or React.

Northern Ireland’s economy minister, Diane Dodds, said the region has become “a leading location for international technology investment”.

“Our strength in financial technology, cloud solutions and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning continues to attract businesses to invest here and capitalise on our growing expertise to help them grow their businesses,” Dodds said.

“The quality of talent our tech sector has to offer is reflected in the company’s competitive salaries and I am delighted to see that a number of the roles on offer are open to graduates. Once in place, the jobs will contribute over £8.5m of additional annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Peak6 COO Judi Hart added that hires in Northern Ireland will help the company “increase efficiencies” and “capitalise on new opportunities”.

“The Belfast team will innovate industry-specific technology solutions that will enable transformation across our companies and focus on the research, development and delivery of new products to help us achieve our ambitious growth plans,” Hart said. She added that her team is already engaging with local universities to explore graduate opportunities.

The jobs are supported by funding of £1.04m from Invest NI. The agency’s CEO, Kevin Holland, said that Northern Ireland’s “growing reputation as a region of expert skills and knowledge within the tech sector was a key driver” in securing the new jobs.

A number of other tech companies have announced plans to recruit in Belfast recently, including Neueda, Inbotiqa, AquaQ Analytics and EventMap.

Learn more about jobs at Peak6 here.