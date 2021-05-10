Galway to get 20 new jobs with PennEngineering investment

Celebrating 20 years in Galway, PennEngineering is upskilling all 200 current employees and hiring across a variety of teams.

PennEngineering, which manufacturers fastening technologies and solutions, has announced a major digital transformation at its Galway facility.

The multimillion-euro investment will see the company upskill all 200 of its current employees and will create around 20 additional roles over the next three years.

PennEngineering provides fastening technologies to a wide variety of industries including industrial, automotive, electronics, medical, energy and aviation.

In Galway, it will be hiring across a range of teams including engineering, operations, finance, supply chain and managerial.

The company’s Galway facility is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year. Since arriving in the region in 2001, the team has grown from 80 staff to 200.

In 2017, the company expanded its Irish operations with a new 80,000 sq ft manufacturing and research facility, transforming the site into a centre of excellence within the global organisation. The expansion brought the company’s total footprint in Galway to more than 200,000 sq ft.

PennEngineering’s Europe president, Mary Ann Fleming, said the company’s industry 4.0 strategy will allow it to escalate its product offering in the European market.

Regina Fahy, human resources strategic director, added that training and development has always been a focus of the business.

“Over 30pc of our staff are attending external training courses at any time. This further investment with IDA Ireland allows us to expand and grow this participation,” she said.

“Over the course of the three years of this programme, our aim is to have everyone in the company attend a further education programme with a special focus on smart manufacturing and the factory of the future.”

IDA Ireland’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said PennEngineering’s decision to upskill its workforce and expand the Galway facility’s R&D capabilities demonstrates its commitment to the west of Ireland. “I wish to congratulate the company on its 20th anniversary in Galway and wish them continued success,” he said.

More information about joining PennEngineering can be found on its website.