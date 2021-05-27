Permanent TSB to hire 180 as it brings hybrid working to staff

The bank is expanding key areas including digital services, IT infrastructure and data analytics, supporting its digital and SME growth strategy.

Permanent TSB has announced plans to hire 180 new staff as it reveals its new plans for flexible working.

The bank is investing in new technologies and the new staff will support digital and SME growth strategy.

The new roles will be in the areas of digital services, IT infrastructure and data analytics as well as business banking and risk management.

As well as growing its team, Permanent TSB has also unveiled new arrangements to support hybrid working for its employees after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank said more than 1,200 of its staff, which amounts around half of its total workforce, have applied for permanent flexible working arrangements.

Permanent TSB employees will be able to work from home up to three days per week, adopt a four-day week and avail of job sharing to all them reduced hours.

The bank also plans to create new remote working hubs in Greystones, Maynooth, Dundalk and Douglas to allow some employees to reduce commuting times.

The company’s headquarters in St Stephen’s Green will also see new working conditions to facilitate collaboration between people on-site and those working remotely.

Certain roles will also be decentralised to make them more accessible to those outside Dublin and the greater Dublin area and the bank said it is making investments in new home-working technology.

Permanent TSB’s chief HR officer, Ger Mitchell, said its staff have made enormous efforts to serve customers and communities throughout the pandemic.

“We are delighted to offer them flexibility in their working arrangements, which has been made possible by our significant ongoing investment in technology,” he said.

“It is clear that this flexibility is needed and we are confident that it will result in an even better service for our customers and an enhanced work-life balance for our people.”

The bank said the new hybrid working arrangements were designed following extensive consultation with employees and union partners. It intends to facilitate all applicants for flexible working arrangements, subject to business requirements and individual role specifications.

Last month, Bank of Ireland also announced its plans to roll out hybrid working and remote hubs for its staff, with new co-working spaces planned for Swords, Santry and more.

The bank has started expanding its tech workforce, with plans to recruit 130 IT specialists over the next 12 months.