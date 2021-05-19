All Advice People Employers Jobs
A needle is being inserted into a vaccine vial, with the Pfizer logo in the background.
Jobs
Pfizer confirms Covid vaccine will be made in Ireland, creating 75 jobs

3 hours ago136 Views

The pharma company is planning to invest up to $40m at its Grange Castle site and will recruit for an additional 75 roles.

Ireland is to start manufacturing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in a move that will create 75 new jobs in Dublin.

Pfizer said today (19 May) that it is bringing on an additional facility in Europe to be part of the vaccine supply chain network, and that its facility at Grange Castle in Dublin will soon contribute to the global supply.

The Currency reported yesterday that Pfizer was advancing plans to begin manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland.

The pharma giant has now confirmed that its Grange Castle facility will produce the mRNA vaccine. On-site development, equipment installation and regulatory approvals will be needed, but the company is expecting the facility to be part of its Covid vaccine network by the end of 2021.

Hiring Now

Up to $40m will be invested in Grange Castle and Pfizer will be recruiting for an additional 75 roles.

“This is a very significant moment for Ireland and for our Grange Castle site. We are immensely proud to be able to play a part in manufacturing Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine,” said Dr Paul Duffy, VP of Pfizer Global Supply.

“Since last year, Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech has worked tirelessly to expedite the development, approval and scale-up of our Covid-19 vaccine. The company has continually expanded manufacturing capability and external partnerships to deliver increased doses to the world to help defeat this devastating pandemic.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, welcomed the news on Twitter.

“Not only will the $40m investment create 75 new jobs at Grange Castle in Dublin,” he wrote. “It also puts Ireland at the heart of the EU’s fight against the pandemic.”

Pfizer said at the end of last year that it planned to invest around €300m in its Irish operations, creating 300 new roles over the next two to three years at its sites in Dublin, Kildare and Cork. This expansion would bring the company’s total headcount in Ireland to around 4,000.

Sarah Harford
By Sarah Harford

Sarah Harford joined Silicon Republic as sub-editor in July 2019, coming from a background in business and tech journalism. When she’s not stressing out about spelling and grammar, she’s usually listening to Abba and arguing about the best way to make tea.

40 new jobs in Galway at cybersecurity company A-Lign
Green Rebel's new aircraft lands 15 jobs for Cork
14 new jobs for Belfast and Ballymena amid £1m renewables investment
Payslip to create 150 new jobs in Westport and Dublin
