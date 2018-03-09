70 jobs are headed for Cork as Pilz opens new development centre

Global automation technology company Pilz announces opening of new €7.4 million software development centre in Cork and creation of 70 new roles.

Global automation technology company Pilz has revealed today (9 March) the opening of €7.4 million software development centre in Cork and with it the creation of 70 new roles.

The opening of this state-of-the-art facility coincides with the 20th anniversary of the company’s presence in Ireland.

The 2,500 sq m building is located next to the existing Pilz Ireland building and doubles the capacity of the overall Pilz campus in the Cork Business and Technology Park.

The investment in this new centre will allow Pilz to expand its current portfolio of automation systems while developing its technologies around Internet of Things (IoT), analytics and new Software as a Service (SaaS) applications.

“Pilz is committed to remaining at the forefront of innovation, and this new centre at our Irish operation showcases that vision,” said Thomas Pilz, managing partner of Pilz, at the official opening

John McAuliffe, managing director of Pilz Ireland and vice president of Pilz International Services Group, added: “The cutting-edge technology in our new facility will allow the company to not only respond to the new challenges facing the global manufacturing industry but also to innovate and grow, building on our existing reputation as IoT pioneers in safe automation.

“Global spending on IoT is set to reach $1.29 trillion by 2020 – but this is dependent on the implementation of clear Industry 4.0 strategies.

Pilz’s head off is in Ostfildern, near Stuttgart in Germany. The business has more than 2,200 staff in 40 subsidiaries and branches on all continents.

The company’s products include sensor technology, electronic monitoring relays, safety relays, configurable and programmable control systems, automation solutions with motion control, systems for industrial communication as well as visualisation solutions and operator terminals.

Commenting on the event, An Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, TD said: “It is fantastic to see a company such as Pilz committed to Cork, and taking their investment to the next level.

“The success of Pilz is a testament to the opportunities for growth in Cork and the surrounding region.”