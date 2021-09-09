PM Group’s global expansion includes 200 jobs in Ireland

The Irish-headquartered company specialises in managing the design, construction and commissioning of high-tech facilities.

Construction project management company PM Group has announced an expansion that will create 400 jobs in total across Europe, the US and Asia.

Half of these jobs will be created in Ireland, where the company is headquartered. Recruitment is already underway and is expected to continue throughout the year.

Roles being created span a range of disciplines including engineering, data analytics, project controls and environmental.

The fresh recruitment drive will add to PM Group’s global workforce of 3,200 employees, more than 1,000 of whom hold shares in the company.

PM Group specialises in managing the design, construction and commissioning of high-tech facilities in the pharma, food, data centre, medtech, advanced manufacturing and energy sectors.

Last year, the company undertook major projects for MSD, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Facebook and Nike. It is also targeting work in key growth areas, and the development of a large-scale plant for electric battery materials in Poland forms part of this strategy.

“Despite the enormous challenges posed by the global pandemic, our clients have continued to invest in developing their facilities and capacity right around the world,” said group CEO Dave Murphy.

Murphy added that many current projects are actively dealing with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therapeutics and vaccine manufacturing, food and beverage processing, medical devices and diagnostics as well as data centres are attracting significant investment to meet evolving market needs. Indeed, pharma is a powerhouse sector for us with two-thirds of overall revenues generated in 2020 associated with the sector,” he said.

This upward investment trend has carried into 2021, according to Murphy. For the first time in PM Group’s near-50-year history, international projects now account for more than half of its activity.

“The growth of the business has created new opportunities for increasing employment, and we are pleased to be announcing 400 new jobs across a range of disciplines in Ireland and overseas,” said Murphy.

“The attraction of working with experienced colleagues on exciting international projects for world leading organisations, combined with the potential to become an owner of PM Group in time, is a strong magnet for talent.”

In 2020, PM Group saw its revenue rise 16pc year-on-year to €398m, with operating profits up 30pc to €34.8m. This was despite delays for its UK operation caused by both Covid-19 and Brexit uncertainties.