Microsoft-partnered retail software firm to hire 50 in Dublin and Cork

Positive Pro Strategy Retail specialises in leveraging Microsoft ERP technology to offer end-to-end retail solutions to its long list of clients.

Retail software technology company Positive ProStrategy Retail will take on 50 new employees at its hubs in Dublin and Cork over the next three years to keep pace with growth in the retail sector and increased consumer confidence.

Positive ProStrategy Retail, which is a Microsoft Gold Certified-partner, uses Microsoft ERP technology to offer its clients end-to-end solutions spanning everything from store management to supply chain. It has a variety of clients dotted around Ireland and Europe including Primark, BWG and Windsor Motors.

Representatives from the company argued that this expansion is a sign of the growing demand for “unified commerce” solutions such as ‘click and collect’ and recommendations for relevant products. Director of business, Joe Kelly, said AI-driven commerce unification is a “must-do” for Irish companies to compete with global retailers.

John Coleman, managing director at Positive ProStrategy Retail, said: “Good customers buy from you, but great customers keep coming back. More often than not, it’s the relationship the customer has with the retailer and its employees that makes a difference. Today’s analytics tools are able to pull in data from all parts of your business – plus external data such as demographics, share of wallet and more – to create a more complete understanding of the customer.”

Minister Pat Breen, TD, celebrated the news, commenting on the growth of the retail sector over the last few years and the “vital” contribution it makes to the economy, creating close to 280,000 jobs. He added: “With over 70pc of these jobs outside Dublin, the sector plays a particularly important contribution to regional enterprise development.”

Software multinational Citrix also recently revealed good news in Dublin, announcing that it will hire 30 people at its newly expanded East Point office in north Dublin. It has invested close to €7m in renovating its 49,500 sq ft facility, which has the “potential future capacity” of 400 employees.