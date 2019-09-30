Prepaid Financial Services to hire 50 amid €50m investment

Prepaid Financial Services has announced new roles along with a significant investment in a fintech hub in Trim, Co Meath.

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) is on the hunt for new talent yet again. The Irish fintech firm has, hot on the heels of a recruitment drive in March 2019, revealed that it will take on an additional 50 people amid a multimillion-euro investment in a new building in Trim, Co Meath.

“Our best efforts to remain in Navan didn’t materialise due to a lack of suitable office space for our numbers and issues that arose with planning, preventing us from progressing the development on Abbey Road,” explained Noel Moran, CEO at Prepaid Financial Services,

“However, Navan’s loss is Trim’s gain, and due to rapid growth, we push on with a new development plan.”

The company is seeking technology professionals, developers and IT staff, though also has vacancies across various areas of its business including software developers, DevOps engineers, iOS and Android app developers, full-stack developers and front-end developers.

The company will have a showing at the Meath Careers Expo on Wednesday 2 October, where it will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for suitable candidates.

PFS provides payment technology solutions such as e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, and accounts and current accounts in the UK and the Eurozone.

