Illustration of businesspeople working on a digital transformation project. A woman brings a lightbulb to a man working at a laptop, while another man uses a large magnifying glass to analyse bar charts and progress reports on a laptop screen.
Jobs
Image: © apinan/Stock.adobe.com

20 new jobs at expanding Dublin digital transformation consultancy

3 hours ago

Expecting further growth in the coming years, The Project Foundry is now hiring for roles in project management, cloud and digital transformation.

The Project Foundry, a project management and technology transformation company, has announced that it will double the size of its team, hiring for 20 new positions in 2021.

Jobs available at the company span project management, cloud and transformation roles.

The Project Foundry expects to see further growth in the next three years, with plans to create 100 more jobs by 2024. The company intends to open remote offices in the UK and the US, forecasting that growth will top €20m in the coming years.

‘Further investment and new roles will further strengthen our team’s capabilities as we build world-class technology transformation capability here in Dublin’
– DECLAN RYAN

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

The move from the digital transformation consultancy comes in response to increased demand for its project-management-as-a-service as well as its services in cloud technology and agile transformation.

Reporting 300pc growth over the past four years, The Project Foundry currently employs 20 permanent team members on its Dublin-headquartered team. It also supports a network of associates.

Its team has assisted in the roll-out of technology initiatives across pharmaceutical, telecoms, manufacturing and financial services sectors. Current clients of The Project Foundry include telecoms brand Virgin Media, clinical research organisation Icon and insurance provider MetLife.

Founded in 2015, CEO Declan Ryan said that The Project Foundry takes a “simple, no nonsense approach”, aiming to reduce risk and accelerate digital transformation.

“We’ve experienced high growth off the back of demand for our services in the market,” said Ryan. “We listen to our client base and continually reinvest significant amounts of capital back into the business to build services that allow our clients realise value faster.”

Ryan said that the expansion plan will enable the company “to continue to build on the reputation we’ve developed as a trusted partner to senior technology leaders”.

He added: “Further investment and new roles will further strengthen our team’s capabilities as we build world-class technology transformation capability here in Dublin. This is just the start for us”.

Ryan spent more than eight years with Ergo before he co-founded The Project Foundry after short stints in project management at banking firm Lloyds and IT provider Qualcom.

Those interested in roles at the company can contact careers@theprojectfoundry.com.

Elaine Burke
By Elaine Burke

Elaine Burke is editor of Silicon Republic, having served a few years as managing editor up to 2019. She joined in 2011 as a journalist covering gadgets, new media and tech jobs. She comes from a background in publishing and is known for being particularly pernickety when it comes to spelling and grammar – earning her the nickname, Critical Red Pen.

More from careers

Illustration of businesspeople working on a digital transformation project. A woman brings a lightbulb to a man working at a laptop, while another man uses a large magnifying glass to analyse bar charts and progress reports on a laptop screen.
6 things to consider when switching to a remote tech workforce
Illustration of businesspeople working on a digital transformation project. A woman brings a lightbulb to a man working at a laptop, while another man uses a large magnifying glass to analyse bar charts and progress reports on a laptop screen.
How to build a hybrid working strategy for the future
Illustration of businesspeople working on a digital transformation project. A woman brings a lightbulb to a man working at a laptop, while another man uses a large magnifying glass to analyse bar charts and progress reports on a laptop screen.
Nokia to provide 300 scholarships to boost representation in tech
Illustration of businesspeople working on a digital transformation project. A woman brings a lightbulb to a man working at a laptop, while another man uses a large magnifying glass to analyse bar charts and progress reports on a laptop screen.
How this pharma company is adopting hybrid working

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading