20 new jobs at expanding Dublin digital transformation consultancy

Expecting further growth in the coming years, The Project Foundry is now hiring for roles in project management, cloud and digital transformation.

The Project Foundry, a project management and technology transformation company, has announced that it will double the size of its team, hiring for 20 new positions in 2021.

Jobs available at the company span project management, cloud and transformation roles.

The Project Foundry expects to see further growth in the next three years, with plans to create 100 more jobs by 2024. The company intends to open remote offices in the UK and the US, forecasting that growth will top €20m in the coming years.

The move from the digital transformation consultancy comes in response to increased demand for its project-management-as-a-service as well as its services in cloud technology and agile transformation.

Reporting 300pc growth over the past four years, The Project Foundry currently employs 20 permanent team members on its Dublin-headquartered team. It also supports a network of associates.

Its team has assisted in the roll-out of technology initiatives across pharmaceutical, telecoms, manufacturing and financial services sectors. Current clients of The Project Foundry include telecoms brand Virgin Media, clinical research organisation Icon and insurance provider MetLife.

Founded in 2015, CEO Declan Ryan said that The Project Foundry takes a “simple, no nonsense approach”, aiming to reduce risk and accelerate digital transformation.

“We’ve experienced high growth off the back of demand for our services in the market,” said Ryan. “We listen to our client base and continually reinvest significant amounts of capital back into the business to build services that allow our clients realise value faster.”

Ryan said that the expansion plan will enable the company “to continue to build on the reputation we’ve developed as a trusted partner to senior technology leaders”.

He added: “Further investment and new roles will further strengthen our team’s capabilities as we build world-class technology transformation capability here in Dublin. This is just the start for us”.

Ryan spent more than eight years with Ergo before he co-founded The Project Foundry after short stints in project management at banking firm Lloyds and IT provider Qualcom.

Those interested in roles at the company can contact careers@theprojectfoundry.com.