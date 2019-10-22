All Advice People Employers Jobs
US analytics firm announces 20 new jobs for Cavan
US analytics firm announces 20 new jobs for Cavan

PublicRelay plans to hire associate analysts and a manager to begin work in Cavan before the end of this year. 

US media monitoring and analytics firm PublicRelay announced plans today (22 October) to establish a new office in Cavan, where 20 jobs will be created over the next two years.

The company will initially be based at the newly opened Cavan Digital Hub. It is currently looking to hire an initial team of associate analysts and a manager to begin work before the end of this year.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, PublicRelay also has offices in Boston, North Carolina and Dublin.

New joiners to PublicRelay will help the company provide clients with analysis to plan and measure influencer engagement, reputation management, the competitive landscape and message pull-through – and tie them back to business objectives.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new office in Cavan. The educated, friendly workforce and proximity to our Dublin office make Cavan an ideal location to expand our presence in Ireland,” said Eric Koefoot, CEO of PublicRelay.

“We look forward to investing further in the country and building on our strong partnership with IDA Ireland,” he added.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, TD, said: “I am delighted that PublicRelay is opening a new office in Cavan with the creation of 20 new jobs. I met with Eric Koefoot CEO and Ruth Wiederecht, vice-president of operations, on my recent trade mission to New York and told them about the rich pool of talent in the local area.

“I would like to congratulate them on this milestone and wish them every success with their new office. I know that they will be pleased with their decision.

“Without a doubt, the announcement will come as a boost to Cavan town and the surrounding area. It will also provide more local jobs for people who want to work where they live.”

By Lisa Ardill

