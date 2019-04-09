PwC to hire 40 in Galway amid city centre office relocation

Professional services firm PwC has announced that it will hire 40 people at its Galway hub as it reveals its relocation to a new state-of-the-art campus in the city centre.

Professional services firm PwC has revealed the relocation of its Galway office to a new state-of-the-art premises at One Galway Central. With this, it has also announced plans to more than double its current headcount and bring on 40 new recruits, bringing the total number at the hub to more than 70.

Recruitment is already underway and the company expects to fill the roles in the next two years.

Former Taoiseach and current TD Enda Kenny was on hand to mark the occasion. Kenny said: “Galway and the west are very important for Ireland’s continued economic growth and job opportunities … It is great to see organisations such as PwC helping drive this success.”

“Our move to One Galway Central demonstrates our belief in the Galway market and our firm’s commitment to further invest in the region. It is a very important development for PwC which enables us to grow, provide value to our clients, and develop and retain key talent,” said Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Ireland managing partner.

“This is a strategic relocation for our clients and our people,” added Ken Johnson, senior partner and assurance leader at PwC Galway. “Ireland’s continued robust economic performance is driving growth in the west, despite external uncertainties such as Brexit. We see significant opportunities for PwC to support indigenous and FDI businesses as they exploit this growth potential.”

Johnson further noted that the move into technologically advanced facilities puts the firm in an excellent position to support its lengthy roster of clients in the vicinity. He added that the company would now be well poised to offer opportunities for graduates to live locally while working for a global organisation.

While the company has kept tight-lipped on the specific roles it is currently hiring for in Galway, interested parties can find out more by visiting the PwC Ireland careers portal.