Want to work in technology transformation? Here’s how to nab a role

If businesses want to successfully transition into the new economic landscape, they need to implement the latest technologies. This is where technology transformation teams come in.

The technological ecosystem is totally remorseless. Things die and are born; as some technologies fall into obsolescence, others rise up. The cogs of the wheel chug along and are uncaring in the face of it. The world is constantly in the midst of this process, yet right now it seems to be felt more acutely. Society is turning a crucial corner, digitally or otherwise.

These massive changes often leave businesses at an impasse. The sink-or-swim moment: do you want your star to fade along with the technology of old, or do you want to progress into the next stage along with the new? It’s an important question. The answer seems obvious; everyone wants the latter. Yet how you get from A to B is not that straightforward – that is, unless you bring in a technology transformation expert.

Niall Hughes is the head of experienced hire recruitment at PwC and he wants you to know that if you’re thinking about getting into this career area, the firm is hiring.

As Hughes explains, PwC is hiring for a variety of roles across its technology transformation practice right now. “Roles such as in CIO advisory, data analytics, digital transformation, enterprise architecture and RPA.”

Business is undeniably booming, hence the drive to find new talent. The boost can be chalked up to a number of different factors but overall, Hughes explains, businesses are being driven by a desire to stay ahead of the curve.

“Businesses are trying to upskill themselves. They’re trying to bring in more and more technologies and they need strong consultants to help them with that.”

So, what kind of candidate is PwC looking for? You’ll need to have strong technical skills – somewhat of a given, considering the work involved – yet those hard skills alone won’t be enough to get your foot in the door.

Generally, Hughes explains, a lot of the company’s candidates come from a “project-based background”. This isn’t the only type of candidate PwC takes on, but that’s the most common theme observed in successful applicants.

“You’ll need to be really passionate about solving business problems … [and] be able to translate technical solutions into solving business issues.”