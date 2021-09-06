Qualtrics workforce to hit 650 in Dublin amid EMEA expansion

Employee experience software company Qualtrics will hire 1,000 additional staff across Europe in the next three years to capitilise on the growth of hybrid work.

Software company Qualtrics has said it plans to double its Dublin office as part of a major EMEA-wide expansion. The employee experience software company will hire 1,000 people across its European locations over the next three years.

It currently has 300 staff at its Dublin office and it plans to have 650 employed there by 2024. The roles will be spread across a variety of sectors including sales, professional services engineering, operations, customer success, and marketing.

The Dublin expansion is expected to be completed in 2022, with the company implementing a hybrid model for staff. Its offices are being redesigned to include collaboration spaces, solo working areas, a gym and an in-house pub with an outdoor terrace.

As well as the Dublin hires, Qualtrics will also take on staff in its offices in London, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and Krakow. It plans to grow its Poland-based engineering team by a third and it will open a European R&D hub. It has hired a new team of executives in a number of its EMEA locations.

The company plans on growing its customer base in the EMEA region significantly in the coming years. According to Zig Serafin, CEO of Qualtrics, “Organisations around the world are in the middle of an experience transformation – and there is a massive market and category opportunity ahead of us,” he said, referring to the increased global demand for hybrid work since the pandemic.

“Experience data is becoming the most valuable data within an organisation, and Qualtrics has a ten-year head start in this market,” Serafin said, adding that he hoped the company’s EMEA investments would help it to grow its customer base in the region.

Stephanie Barton, managing director for Qualtrics in EMEA, who recently joined the company from tech firm VMware, commented that Qualtrics would be a “critical partner to some of the region’s biggest brands as they design new employee experiences and ways to interact with customers.”

The company works with firms including Merck, Airbus and the Financial Times. It recently launched its new software package for hybrid working, called Qualtrics EmployeeXM. The platform is designed to help companies implement their hybrid working strategies by using employee feedback and data.

“Over the past 18 months, we saw kitchens become conference rooms, bedrooms turned into classrooms, and leading teams via video became the new normal. The truth is, the way people want to work is evolving and businesses need to evolve with it,” Julia Anas, chief people officer at Qualtrics said at the product’s launch in July.

Qualtrics currently has about 4,000 staff worldwide. It was founded in Utah in 2002 and was acquired by German software giants SAP in 2018. It went public earlier this year. As well as its European locations, the company has offices in the US, Singapore, Tokyo, Australia and South America.