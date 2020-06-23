11 companies hiring for remote jobs right now

Are you looking for a new job? These companies are all hiring for remote roles across Ireland and further afield.

If you’ve realised over the past few months that you enjoy working remotely and want to make it a permanent fixture in your life, you might be eager to learn about the possibilities that are out there.

In this list, you’ll find some of the jobs currently on offer from remote-first companies and businesses that have distributed teams. If you’re interested in companies hiring around Ireland, check out our most recent jobs list.

Chili Piper

Chili Piper’s goal is to help companies that deal with leads on a regular basis, with an automated scheduling app that can be used to book meetings for qualified leads.

The company is fully remote, with team members around the world. It currently has openings across product design, back-end and front-end development, QA engineering and community management, among others.

CrowdStrike

Security services provider CrowdStrike has offices in Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. It also has remote employees working across the globe, in locations such as the US, Spain, Italy and Japan.

In Ireland, CrowdStrike is currently seeking a remote UI developer familiar with Ember, React or Angular. Learn more about open positions here.

DuckDuckGo

Another company with a globally distributed team is privacy-focused search firm DuckDuckGo.

Right now, the company is hiring for a variety of remote positions, including Android, front-end and back-end engineers, product designers and fraud prevention experts. Learn more here.

Eduflow

Eduflow is a Copenhagen-headquartered company that is hiring for a remote senior full-stack developer. You’d be working with its teams – many of which are remote – to develop infrastructure for the digital-learning tools provider. Visit the start-up’s careers page here.

There are many roads that lead to a career in instructional design. Where to start if you're a beginner in ID, and which course is best if you just want to refresh your knowledge? We created this list to give you an overview of the many available courses!https://t.co/YuzZoKnsI7 pic.twitter.com/iRsTtPN0wr — Eduflow (@eduflowapp) April 16, 2020

Highrise

Highrise is a mobile game with an avatar social network. Users log onto the app to interact with each other by creating rooms, playing games and styling themselves.

The company is fully remote and is currently hiring for a back-end and DevOps engineer with knowledge of Python. Learn more about working at Highrise here.

Hubstaff

The team behind Hubstaff, who are developing tools for remote working, are also 100pc remote. The company is developing time-tracking software with invoicing, reporting and payments functions, as well as teamwork services and a remote hiring platform.

Hubstaff is currently hiring for a number of positions, including a senior product, UX and front-end engineer and a Ruby on Rails engineer. Learn more here.

HubSpot

HubSpot is a US marketing, sales and customer service software company. Though it opened its new EMEA headquarters in Dublin earlier this year, the company is currently hiring for remote roles, too.

In Ireland, it’s seeking a remote account executive to generate new business leads. Visit HubSpot’s careers portal here to find out more.

Kraken

If digital currencies interest you, cryptocurrency exchange platform Kraken might be one to check out. The company is currently hiring for a number of fully remote positions and will accept applications from the US, South America and Europe.

Vacancies include director positions in operations and strategy, back-end engineers, data analysts, testers and product managers.

Modern Tribe

Another US company, Modern Tribe is a digital solutions provider with remote vacancies in design and content. Its website says that as long as you’re willing to work three or four hours every day that overlap with its US-based teams, you can do the job from any time zone. See the company’s openings here.

Shopify

Shopify is an online platform offering e-commerce and point-of-sale features to help people set up and run their own business. Its CEO Tobias Lütke recently announced plans to become “digital by default”, saying the days of “office centricity” are over.

The Canadian company is now taking a digital-first approach, hiring people from around the world to work remotely. In EMEA, Shopify’s current openings include data scientists, software developers, marketing managers and product designers.

We're working towards a future that is digital by default to help Shopify’s merchants and partners. Click the vid to learn more 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/iAgPOL57ic — Shopify (@Shopify) May 25, 2020

Toggl

Toggl is another remote working tool, with a time tracker that allows users to break down their hours by projects, clients and tasks and view the data in reports across mobile and desktop apps, the Chrome browser extension and the Toggl website.

On its website, Toggl says that job applicants can work from anywhere in the world. Its current vacancies include a back-end developer, chief revenue officer, .NET developer and product lead. See Toggl’s open roles here.