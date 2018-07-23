These 8 companies are all hiring in robotics automation right now

Contrary to how it may sound, robotics automation is not necessarily about enabling walking, talking bots – and these companies are all hiring in this area right now.

The future has very much arrived. We are now in a position where robotics automation is not something confined to sci-fi novels. It has leapt out of the pages of these books to become a part of the real world and something for which a bunch of the top firms around are hiring right now.

What do we mean when we say robotics automation? For one, it’s not necessarily about enabling physical robots to walk and talk – if you’re looking for that type of role, you may be best applying to Boston Dynamics.

Robots in this sense refer to any computer program that can help to automate tasks, ideally the more repetitive and detail-oriented ones. This automation can be enabled by any number of technological processes, including machine learning. The aim of deploying these programs is to free up the time and energy of human employees so they can focus their energy on more invigorating, complex and creative tasks.

There are so many different businesses that can benefit from automating elements of what they do, and this is reflected in the variety of firms hiring in this area right now.

Deloitte

Deloitte offers a range of professional services to its clients, including technology consultants. It is hiring technology consultants right now and specifies that it would like applicants to be aware of the latest technology trends shaping business such as robotic process automation.

BD

Global medtech player BD has always been an industry leader since its humble beginnings in 19th-century America when the company was started from the union of a couple of enterprising scientists wanting to bring their innovations to the world of medicine. BD fully intends to remain innovative, and so is taking on hires who can help them automate elements of the manufacturing processes it undertakes.

PwC

PwC provides its clients with a range of services, including helping them determine the most innovative business solutions to suit the unique demands of their organisations. As such, the company is seeking technology consultants who can advise on a variety of areas within tech, including automation.

Pramerica

Pramerica is the technology arm of Prudential Financial, a US Fortune 500 financial services firm. The company is looking for staff to help develop test automation framework at its hub in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

EY

EY helps organisations to optimise how they do things in the hopes of increasing profitability and freeing up resources for expansion. In order to do this, EY has a team of people who are on hand with a wide range of expertise, including in technology. It is looking to expand its team and take on AI engineers and technology thought leaders.

Amgen

Amgen is an industry leader in the biopharma industry, and one of the ways it keeps ahead of the curve is by ensuring it is utilising the most cutting-edge technology. Like many pharma companies, it has become aware of how much automation can optimise manufacturing processes and is hiring now in this area.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments is a multinational financial services firm with trillions in assets under its management. It is currently hiring automation engineers at its site in Galway.

BMS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) recently invested approximately €1bn in constructing a new state-of-the-art facility at Cruiserath in Dublin 15. At this facility, it is recruiting a team to help maintain its automation and IT systems.

