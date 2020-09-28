All Advice People Employers Jobs
A man and woman are standing beside each other and smiling into the camera in front a wall branded with the RSM logo.
Jobs
George McKinney, director of technology and services at Invest NI; and Suzanne Wilmott, associate director and head of the large corporate centre for outsourcing at RSM. Image: Invest NI

RSM announces 24 new jobs for Belfast amid £1.3m investment

3 hours ago62 Views

RSM will be hiring for a finance operations manager, bookkeeping specialists and more at its new financial shared-service centre in Belfast.

UK audit, tax and consulting company RSM has launched a new financial shared-service centre in Belfast. It represents an investment of £1.3m and will create 24 jobs for the region.

The centre will focus on outsourced financial services for the company’s clients across the UK and internationally, including bookkeeping, analytics services, reporting and financial processing.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

New roles include a finance operations manager, financial bookkeeping specialists and graduate jobs. These are being supported by Invest NI funding of more than £98,000.

Invest NI director of technology and services George McKinney said that Belfast is “ranked as the world’s top destination for financial technology investment projects”.

Hiring Now

“This new outsourcing team in Belfast will help RSM to broaden the service it offers to its clients and play an important part in plans to expand into new international markets,” McKinney added. “Once in place, the jobs will generate over £650,000 in additional annual salaries.”

RSM’s associate director and head of the large corporate centre for outsourcing, Suzanne Willmott, said that the new facility in Belfast will be crucial for increasing the company’s global service capabilities.

“We are always striving to better understand our clients’ requirements and know that there is a need to simplify, standardise and automate financial processes,” Willmott said. “This is especially important with the challenges businesses are facing at the moment.

“The new team in Belfast will mean we can now offer a complete end-to-end outsourced service to our global RSM clients through our NetSuite platform, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotic process automation.

“The combination of highly skilled talent on offer in the local financial sector, and support from Invest NI, made Northern Ireland the best choice for this new team over far-shore locations.”

RSM is now recruiting for its new base in Belfast, but the company is continuing to work from home in light of Covid-19 restrictions. To learn more about available roles, visit the RSM careers page here.

Lisa Ardill
By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

More from careers

A man and woman are standing beside each other and smiling into the camera in front a wall branded with the RSM logo.
80 jobs confirmed for Cork as Green Rebel Marine eyes offshore wind boom
A man and woman are standing beside each other and smiling into the camera in front a wall branded with the RSM logo.
Applying for jobs? More than 300 new roles were announced this week
A man and woman are standing beside each other and smiling into the camera in front a wall branded with the RSM logo.
Software company Workvivo announces 100 new jobs for Cork
A man and woman are standing beside each other and smiling into the camera in front a wall branded with the RSM logo.
Entegro announces 50 jobs in Ireland to support NBP roll-out

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading