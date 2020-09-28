RSM announces 24 new jobs for Belfast amid £1.3m investment

RSM will be hiring for a finance operations manager, bookkeeping specialists and more at its new financial shared-service centre in Belfast.

UK audit, tax and consulting company RSM has launched a new financial shared-service centre in Belfast. It represents an investment of £1.3m and will create 24 jobs for the region.

The centre will focus on outsourced financial services for the company’s clients across the UK and internationally, including bookkeeping, analytics services, reporting and financial processing.

New roles include a finance operations manager, financial bookkeeping specialists and graduate jobs. These are being supported by Invest NI funding of more than £98,000.

Invest NI director of technology and services George McKinney said that Belfast is “ranked as the world’s top destination for financial technology investment projects”.

“This new outsourcing team in Belfast will help RSM to broaden the service it offers to its clients and play an important part in plans to expand into new international markets,” McKinney added. “Once in place, the jobs will generate over £650,000 in additional annual salaries.”

RSM’s associate director and head of the large corporate centre for outsourcing, Suzanne Willmott, said that the new facility in Belfast will be crucial for increasing the company’s global service capabilities.

“We are always striving to better understand our clients’ requirements and know that there is a need to simplify, standardise and automate financial processes,” Willmott said. “This is especially important with the challenges businesses are facing at the moment.

“The new team in Belfast will mean we can now offer a complete end-to-end outsourced service to our global RSM clients through our NetSuite platform, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotic process automation.

“The combination of highly skilled talent on offer in the local financial sector, and support from Invest NI, made Northern Ireland the best choice for this new team over far-shore locations.”

RSM is now recruiting for its new base in Belfast, but the company is continuing to work from home in light of Covid-19 restrictions. To learn more about available roles, visit the RSM careers page here.