Rubrik to create 50 roles in Cork at new cloud data management centre

Rubrik will broaden its operations in Cork as part of continued investment in expansion throughout Europe.

California-based cloud data management firm Rubrik will further invest in its operation in Cork, creating 50 new positions in the Munster county.

The company will take on highly skilled employees in the areas of customer support, IT and sales. More information can be found here.

Rubrik is in the converged data protection market and provides a kind of search engine for data analytics. It delivers backup and recovery, offsite replication, and data archival in a scale-out appliance built for hybrid cloud.

It was first launched in 2014 and has consistently released products to expand its offering since then. In February 2018, the company surpassed the 800-employee mark and opened a new headquarters in Amsterdam.

The latest jobs announcement was made in Cork on Monday (16 April) by Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality David Stanton, TD, alongside Rubrik’s co-founder and chief technology officer Arvind Nithrakashyap, and senior vice-president of global customer support and success, Giri Iyer, during an event celebrating the tech company’s new facility at the IDA Ireland Science and Technology Park.

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan welcomed the announcement, and said: “Rubrik is one of Silicon Valley’s fastest-growing companies. The expansion of Rubrik’s Irish operation demonstrates Ireland’s ability to attract investment from high-growth companies.

“Cork’s tech infrastructure, talent pool and supportive academic network have created a compelling business environment which continues to attract investment from overseas companies in the technology sector.”

Nithrakashyap said: “Rubrik is driving a massive transformation in the technology industry by helping companies simplify how they manage their data.” He promised that the company would continue to scale at a rapid pace as it has done over the past four years.

Stanton added: “Technology is central to the Government’s plans for jobs and growth, and in the past two years we have added substantial jobs in this area. Rubrik is a dynamic, innovative company at the cutting edge of their industry.

“Today’s announcement that they are expanding further in Ireland with the creation of 50 additional jobs is a major vote of confidence.”