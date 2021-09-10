US tech company to create 40 jobs at new Northern Ireland base

Invest NI has injected £270,000 in funds to support the new Safety NetAccess centre, which will focus on software development and sales support.

US technology company Safety NetAccess is to create 40 new jobs by 2023 as part of its planned first-time investment in Northern Ireland.

The wireless network and tech company is setting up a software development and sales support centre to support its growth in the US and into Europe. Its expansion into Northern Ireland is being aided by Invest NI, which has offered £270,000 in support towards the new roles.

Most of the new positions will be software development roles focused on providing technical support to the company’s customers in the US and Canada. The jobs will be remote initially, however Safety NetAccess intends to have a local office in the future.

“The NI team will initially focus on software development to ensure we remain competitive in our key telecoms market,” Safety NetAccess’s vice-president for software development, Resham Patel, said.

“Longer term, we plan to expand our markets and will look to recruit team members including developers, sales engineers and salespersons within the Belfast centre to develop the UK/Europe markets for us.”

Patel added that the company had selected Northern Ireland for its new centre over other locations including the US, India and the Republic of Ireland.

“However, through our meetings with other investors, the universities, and the information provided by Invest Northern Ireland, we are confident we will have access to both the skilled workforce and future graduates we need right here,” Patel concluded.

Kevin Holland, Invest NI CEO, added: “We hosted a week-long visit to Northern Ireland for the company, just before the Covid pandemic. The introductions to existing investors, universities, colleges, industry contacts and recruiters gave the company essential insight into the sector, the quality of our workforce and the pipeline of future graduates.”

“We have a pipeline of over 1,400 new ICT graduates a year and a range of post-graduate conversion and training programmes available for those interested in working in the growing NI ICT sector of 30,000 people,” he added.

Holland added that Invest NI would continue to support Safety NetAccess in its expansion into the region. The company designs, builds and supports wireless networks for properties, including hotels and resorts. It serves up to 4,000 properties and more than 125m connected devices daily on average.