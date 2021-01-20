35 companies seeking out new hires in 2021

Check out some of the companies that will be hiring across Ireland this year, from PayPal to Patreon.

Hoping for a new start in tech or science this year? You’re in luck, because plenty of companies have already announced plans to take on new recruits around Ireland in 2021.

We’ve listed some companies below that are planning to expand their teams, as well as businesses that are already busy recruiting now.

Accenture

Professional services firm Accenture has a huge variety of open roles at the moment, from data management and software engineering to project management and business intelligence.

Amgen

At its Irish base in Dún Laoghaire, Amgen is currently on the lookout for a range of new hires. It has opportunities in quality control, packaging engineering, safety management and more.

Aon

Aon has five job openings at the moment across its Shannon and Dublin bases. It’s looking for a senior data analyst, a senior scrum master and an investment consultant, among others.

Bristol Myers Squibb

If you’re looking for a role in biopharma, Bristol Myers Squibb has plenty of opportunities right now. Current vacancies span microbiology, manufacturing, engineering, data analytics and more.

CarTrawler

CarTrawler, a B2B travel technology company, has teams in Dundrum and New York. Its Dublin office is hiring for an insights analyst, a product manager, a Java software engineer and more at the moment.

Citi

Financial services giant Citi has Dublin-based teams specialising in data, engineering, blockchain and more. It’s currently hiring for a range of positions, including data stewards, business analysts, risk managers and strategists.

Dun & Bradstreet

Passionate about working with data? Dun & Bradstreet has a number of vacancies in Dublin in data and software engineering, data analysis and management.

Ergo

Dublin IT firm Ergo recently announced the creation of 60 new jobs on the back of a multimillion-euro investment, opening up opportunities in cloud software engineering, Azure cloud architecture and more.

EssentialSkillz

It’s not just working that’s gone remote in the past year. Training, upskilling and learning have all moved to the virtual world too, giving companies like EssentialSkillz plenty of work to do. The company, which has a base in Galway, is currently hiring for PHP developers, software engineers and testers, among other roles.

EY

For those interested in consulting, EY is also hiring. It has vacancies in the areas of supply chain management, technology consulting, business analysis and more.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments, the financial services software firm with offices in Dublin and Galway, has vacancies for QA engineers, a systems analyst and a director of architecture in Galway, as well as software engineers and more in Dublin.

Genesys

Earlier this month, AI and cloud technology company Genesys announced 100 new jobs in its Irish team, with positions at its Galway base as well as remote roles. At the moment, it is looking for software and support engineers, security analysts, compliance specialists and more.

Genuity Science

For those interested in a career in genomics, the Genuity Science team in Dublin is currently seeking a senior research analyst, software developer, bioinformatician and IT infrastructure lead.

Glantus

Glantus, an Irish financial software firm, is expanding into Northern Ireland with a Newry hub. It plans to hire 15 new people at this base and is currently looking for an inside sales representative in its Dublin headquarters.

HRLocker

HRLocker announced 50 new roles recently as it expands its business. The Lahinch-based firm is hiring for remote positions across software development, testing and product support.

Indigo Telecom

Limerick and the mid-west are also in for a jobs boost this year as Indigo Telecom Group will be hiring at its Irish subsidiary 4Site. The positions, spanning fibre planning, design engineering, project management and more, will be filled over the next three years.

Intel

Intel has a wide range of openings at its Leixlip base. These span big data engineering, system engineering, mechanical engineering, product development, design and many more.

Johnson & Johnson

Another multinational giant currently hiring is Johnson & Johnson, which is looking for recruits in Limerick, Galway, Cork and more. Its vacancies range from analytics managers and visualisation managers, to roles in microbiology and quality control.

LetsGetChecked

Another option for people seeking opportunities in the healthcare sector is LetsGetChecked, which has an opening for a customer solutions executive right now. The company said at the end of last year that it would be looking for 160 new recruits to join its Dublin team.

Liberty IT

Software firm Liberty IT has teams in Belfast and Dublin and both locations are currently looking for new joiners. There are opportunities for principal software engineers, product owners, delivery leads and more.

Logitech

Computer product manufacturer Logitech recently said it will be filling 50 jobs in Cork over the next three years. It will be hiring for people in design, IT and engineering, among other fields. Its current openings include quality analysts, supply managers and mechanical design engineers.

Mastercard

Anyone looking for a career in technology could consider Mastercard. The company announced a major expansion at its Dublin base last year, and is continuing to hire across software engineering, application frameworks, BizOps and programme management.

Medallia

Feedback software provider Medallia announced this month that it will establish a new hub in Ireland, creating 100 jobs. The company will hire multilingual sales and support staff over the next two years, and is currently recruiting in Dublin across HR and sales.

MSD

Pharma company MSD has operations all across Ireland. At the moment, its openings span procurement, quality assurance, automation engineering and more, with roles in Carlow, Tipperary, Meath and Dublin.

Patreon

Patreon, a subscription-management platform for creators and artists, is growing its Dublin team. Its vacancies span site reliability engineering, localisation management, data science and other fields.

PayPal

With teams in Dublin and Dundalk, PayPal is seeking sales representatives, internal controls managers, compliance analysts, security managers and rule engineers, among other roles.

PwC

PwC has offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford and Wexford. The consulting firm is looking for new hires across advanced analytics, tax management, solutions architecture and more.

Shopify

E-commerce company Shopify plans to recruit 2,000 engineers globally this year. Some of these tech roles will be based in Ireland, as country lead John Riordan recently explained.

Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications focused on media and online business, is hiring in Dublin. It has five vacancies at the moment, all based in software engineering.

Viasat

In-flight software developer Viasat is also recruiting. The company has teams across the globe and its Dublin branch is focused on entertainment and flight operations. Right now, it is looking for an EMEA regional finance manager, software engineers and more.

Wix

Wix, a platform that allows users to create their own websites, has a customer care support centre in Dublin. Its vacancies are in sales, marketing, knowledge-base writing and customer success.

Workhuman

Also hiring in Dublin, social-recognition software company Workhuman has openings for a product owner, a product designer and data and software engineers.

Zalando

E-commerce company Zalando has a tech hub in Dublin, where it currently has vacancies in product management, software engineering and data engineering.

Zipp Mobility

As the e-scooter market grows, Dublin-based start-up Zipp Mobility has announced its plans to hire 30 new people for its micromobility business.

Zoom

One company that has seen huge demand throughout the pandemic, Zoom, is hiring in Ireland. It has remote openings in recruitment, operations analysis, engineering and more.