Looking for a sci-tech job? Find out what top companies want

Jobs
Want to know what qualities will make you stand out to the top sci-tech employers? We asked some of them for you.

In the competitive job market, jobseekers want to know what will set them apart from the rest.

Sure, there will be a job description that explains what their ideal candidate is, and it’s important that you do your own research.

But what about that little something extra that the companies are really looking for in their ideal candidates? We asked five top companies in science and technology to find out what they look for most when hiring new employees.

Deloitte

Professional consultancy firm Deloitte looks for people across all its service lines, including audit, tax, risk and technology consulting.

HR manager Annemarie O’Brien said, in addition to their technical skills, a candidate’s leadership ability and potential is an important factor.

She said some of the main traits Deloitte looks for are the ability to build key relationships, a demonstrated ability to deliver exceptional service, and a problem-solving and solutions-focused approach. “We believe in leaders at all levels and empowering people to make an impact that matters.”

MSD

Early this year, pharma giant MSD announced 350 new jobs. The company’s HR lead, Lorraine Kenny, said MSD typically hires for roles in engineering, manufacturing operations, biotechnology, supply chain and quality.

“Another big focus for us at the moment is our new biotechnology site, MSD Biotech, Dublin,” said Kenny. “We’re looking for people who have a background in scientific areas like chemical engineering and biopharma, but we’re hiring at all levels across all functions.”

Aside from candidates’ education, experience and technical skills, she said MSD also looks at how candidates communicate and work as part of a team. “We’re also looking for people who want to be challenged, who are curious, and who want to push boundaries of science and technology.”

Fidelity Investments

Financial services firm Fidelity Investments looks to hire a wide range of candidates across the technology and finance areas.

Mitchell Cash, Fidelity’s talent acquisition and development director, said the company offers a broad range of technology career paths, including software engineering, data, cybersecurity and emerging technologies grounded in AI and machine learning.

Cash said that people with strong collaboration skills and a passion for information sharing are critical. “We are also looking for people who have a growth mindset and curiosity to learn and continually grow.”

Jaguar Land Rover

Autotech firm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has had an exciting year. When it’s not putting eyes on autonomous cars, it’s looking to hire tech talent across a wide range of disciplines.

JLR’s new Shannon hub is developing much of the software the company wants to put into its electric and self-driving cars. Indeed, general manager John Cormican said at Inspirefest earlier this year that JLR intends to make Ireland the “centre of the universe” for self-driving cars.

JLR looks for technical capabilities such as software skills, as well as a fundamental knowledge of electronics hardware platforms and embedded operating systems. Personal traits the company looks for include good communication skills, problem-solving abilities and a proactive willingness to volunteer for projects outside the usual scope.

Globoforce

HR consultancy firm Globoforce is currently hiring across a wide range of areas, from finance and customer service to tech roles.

Its vice-president of global HR, Niamh Graham, said: “All of our development is done from our Dublin office, so a lot of recruitment is for different types of engineers.” While the different roles require different skills, Graham said the most important thing Globoforce looks for is culture fit. “Globoforce core values are respect, determination, innovation and imagination, and that’s exactly what we look for when we are hiring,” she said.

“We have a hugely collaborative work environment, but we also want self-starters. We want people that are agile and curious in nature.”

