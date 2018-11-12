7 companies hiring scientists right now

If you’re looking to start your career in the wonderful world of science, these companies are all seeking applicants for roles right now.

This week on Siliconrepublic.com, we are particularly focusing on the wonderful world of science in all its iterations. As far as career options go, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an area that can offer the kind of opportunities that the world of science does.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of some of the employers hiring in this flourishing area right now.

Amgen

Biopharma giant Amgen produces medicines to address illnesses for which there are limited treatment options. It is recruiting for a number of different positions at its site in Dún Laoghaire such as quality control associates, quality assurance associates, maintenance technicians, validation engineers and more.

Pramerica

Pramerica is the technology arm of multinational financial services firm Prudential Financial. It has a variety of available data scientist positions at its base in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, such as data visualisation engineers, strategy analysts and a big-data solutions engineer.

Shire

Shire is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Dublin. It has a newly opened state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dunboyne, Co Meath. The company specialises in producing drugs to serve patients living with rare, life-altering diseases. Shire is currently recruiting for a number of different scientific roles.

MSD

MSD is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. It operates six different sites in Ireland and employs approximately 1,800 people. It has a number of different open roles for scientists, including process leads, quality assurance specialists, chemists and more.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) develops medicines across a number of different therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular, immunoscience and fibrosis. It is hiring scientists at its biologics facility in Cruiserath.

Johnson & Johnson

You will likely know Johnson & Johnson due to its heavy presence in medicine cabinets around the world. Everything from Imodium to Aveeno to Bengay is produced by the company and its many, many subsidiaries.

One such subsidiary, J&J Vision Care, designs and manufactures the number one brand range of soft disposable contact lenses, Acuvue. If you could see yourself in that line of work, it has available positions for scientists right now.

BD

Medtech giant BD has a number of different facilities dotted around the country in areas such as Enniscorthy, Dun Laoghaire, Limerick and Drogheda. At each site, there are a number of different scientist roles available.

