SaaS firm ScreenCloud announces 54 new jobs for Belfast

ScreenCloud will be hiring for positions in engineering, product development, marketing and more at its new Northern Ireland hub.

ScreenCloud, a digital-signage SaaS company, has announced 54 new jobs for Northern Ireland today (17 September).

Led out of London, the firm provides a software platform and apps to help clients display content on digital screens. It works with organisations across a number of industries, including business, schools and restaurants.

Commenting on the company’s news, which marks its first venture into Northern Ireland, ScreenCloud CEO and co-founder Mark McDermott said he is delighted to “join the growing number of tech companies” that have been “drawn to Belfast”.

“There is a real vibrancy to the sector here,” McDermott said. “Since our company formed in 2015, we have been able to successfully develop and commercialise our product for global markets.

“Innovation has been central to our success so far and the new Belfast hub will primarily focus on the development of our apps and ensure our continued growth.

“We have been really impressed by the talent we have found here and are certain that Northern Ireland is the perfect place to drive our business forward.”

ScreenCloud will be hiring for positions across engineering, product development, marketing and sales, customer support and more. They will be rolled out by 2022, the company said.

The jobs will be supported by £150,000 from Invest Northern Ireland (Invest NI). Invest NI CEO Kevin Holland said: “These are professional roles with well-paid salaries and, once all are in place, will contribute over £2m in additional annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy. This is especially positive as we work to rebuild our economy following the impact of Covid-19.”

ScreenCloud has said that all of its employees are currently working from home. Any new joiners onboarded during the pandemic will be inducted remotely and will also work from home.

Learn more about jobs and working life at ScreenCloud on the company’s careers portal.