More than 50 new roles at Kilkenny Security Risk Advisors hub

A Pennsylvania-based cybersecurity company has revealed its plans to establish a European headquarters and security operations centre in Kilkenny.

Security Risk Advisors is currently on the hunt for a spate of new people to support the establishment of a new security operations centre in Kilkenny. In total, the company intends to take on 52 new recruits over the next five years.

This is the Pennsylvania-based company’s first international office outside of the United States and will enable the company to provide monitoring services 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, bolstering in particular its offerings to European customers.

Security Risk Advisors is a computer and network security company that provides cybersecurity consulting and managed security services to Fortune 1,000 companies in the US, multinational, international and large non-profit organisations. It was founded in 2010 and currently has 134 employees spread across the United States.

Celebrating the news, Tim Wainwright, managing director of Security Risk Advisors, said: “We are proud to establish an office in Kilkenny. The proximity to top colleges and industry leading companies, in addition to the quality of life in the south-east region made the decision to open our first international office in Kilkenny an easy one.

Security Risk Advisors looks forward to remarkable success delivering world-class consulting services, contributing high-quality cybersecurity thought leadership, and developing the next generation of security professionals here”.

“I am pleased that SRA has chosen Kilkenny as the location for their first international office and EMEA Headquarters,” added John Paul Phelan, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Housing. “The decision to locate their office here is a testament to Kilkenny’s highly skilled workforce, as well as its strong network of nearby educational institutions like Waterford IT and Carlow IT, which provide companies with the talent they need to succeed and grow.”

