US-based Sedgwick to create 250 jobs in Ireland

Sedgwick plans to establish an international services hub in Dublin, adding to its 400-strong workforce in Ireland.

Global risk solutions provider Sedgwick has today (5 February) announced the creation of 250 jobs in Ireland.

Sedgwick currently has 400 employees across seven offices around Ireland and now has plans to establish an international services hub in Dublin.

As part of the international services hub, the company will establish teams in Dublin to provide corporate services to the company internationally, such as finance and IT support.

Sedgwick has also secured a significant contract with Irish Life Health as one of its preferred service providers.

The expansion means that the firm is looking to hire talent for roles right across its business including in customer service, sales, claims, property, liability, accident, and health insurance, as well as corporate finance, technology, and compliance.

Speaking about the expansion, Sedgwick CEO Malcolm Hughes said the announcement is a result of the continued successful growth of the company’s Irish operation. “We see growth being driven by a strong pipeline of new business projects, responding to our growing client demands and a demand for managed solutions in anticipation of Brexit.”

For those looking to work at Sedgwick, Hughes said the company is looking for ambitious, committed and highly motivated workers. “Sedgwick is somewhere to have a career. Our people are our main priority – and we realise that our success is reliant on how we take care of our people.”

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. It provides a broad range of resources tailored to its clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines.

The company is based in the US and employs more than 21,000 people across 65 countries. It was formerly known as Sedgwick OSG and was first established in Ireland in 1984. In Ireland, the company currently has seven offices in Sligo, Donegal, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Dublin.