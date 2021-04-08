Software company ServiceNow adds 300 new jobs to its Dublin hub

ServiceNow’s base in Dublin will reach more than 400 employees when recruitment is complete.

At least 300 new jobs will be added to Dublin’s city centre as ServiceNow expands its presence there.

Roles to be filled will primarily be in engineering and digital sales with recruitment expected to be completed over the next three years. Select hiring will also take place across marketing, finance, legal and other corporate functions.

The company said jobs available will span early career opportunities to senior hires.

ServiceNow’s growth in Dublin is part of the company’s broader plans for EMEA expansion.

“We continue to see strength in our EMEA business and our hiring plans reflect our commitment to meeting the increasing demand in our business and being the digital transformation partner to our customers,” said Mark Cockerill, vice-president at ServiceNow and head of global privacy.

Based in Dublin, Cockerill previously told Siliconrepublic.com of the “distinct opportunity” Dublin represented for ServiceNow, as the company reaped the benefits of being located among the world’s top tech companies.

“Dublin is quickly becoming a central hub for global technology talent, and we’re looking forward to bringing more great people into our business as we continue to grow,” said Cockerill following this latest announcement.

California-headquartered ServiceNow has been expanding its presence in Ireland over the last number of years. Located at Hogan Place in the Silicon Docks area of Dublin, the software company provides a cloud-based platform for digital workflows. Likely driven by the pandemic push for digital transformation, ServiceNow reported more than $4.5bn in total revenues in 2020, marking 31pc growth year on year.

ServiceNow Dublin began operations in 2018 as the company’s intellectual property and development centre. This latest news will quadruple the current headcount to more than 400 employees.

Last summer, the firm revealed details of a new data centre in Dublin to help service customers in Ireland and Europe.

ServiceNow’s latest expansion is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Taoiseach Michéal Martin, TD, said the announcement is a “huge vote of confidence” in Ireland’s tech ecosystem. “The Government’s mission in the coming months and years is to get people back to work and rebuild our economy, while at the same time ensuring Ireland remains well placed to thrive in the new green and digital economy of the future, with high-quality, sustainable jobs,” he added.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD, added that the new jobs will be a boost for the city centre following a difficult year. “The city is quiet now, but it will be bustling again,” he said. “This is another example of the important role FDI has to play in Ireland’s recovery.”

More details on the roles available can be found via the ServiceNow website.