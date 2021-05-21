7 companies set to hire across the island of Ireland

From Ballymena to Westport, these are some of this week’s jobs announcements to keep on your radar.

We covered yet more hiring plans this week at Siliconrepublic.com, continuing the streak of jobs announcements in May.

These seven companies are set to hire across Dublin, Galway and Westport, among other regions, with opportunities for data engineers, software developers, pharma professionals and more.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is continuing its digital transformation with a new digital hub in Dublin. The hub is one of global network of six and will be based in Ballsbridge, creating 40 new roles in its first phase.

In one of this week’s jobs announcements, the company said it will be recruiting for roles across data engineering, software development, data analysis and technical expertise.

Payslip

Payslip, a fintech company led out of Mayo, has secured €8.3m in funding and will create 150 new jobs across Dublin and Westport as a result.

Roles at Payslip will span customer success, tech support, software development, engineering and project management.

Neo Environmental

In response to greater demand for green energy, Scottish consultancy firm Neo Environmental is set to roll out five new jobs in Ballymena. The company will invest £300,000 in the region, where it already has operations but plans to move to larger premises to accommodate its expansion plans.

Knox Electrical

Also set to grow in Ballymena is electrical contractor Knox Electrical. It’s investing £640,000 in the area to deliver specialist high-voltage installations for wind and solar farms across Ireland.

Knox will be hiring for seven new positions.

Skylark Control

High-growth tech start-up Skylark Control will hire two new employees at its hub in Belfast, where it is investing £70,000.

New hires will help Skylark build on its new contracts across Ireland, the UK and Asia.

A-Lign

For those interested in cybersecurity, US company A-Lign announced this week that its first Irish office is coming to Galway. The global security and compliance provider is set to hire for 40 new positions in consulting and support over the next five years.

Pfizer

And finally, if you want to work at the forefront of vaccine development for Covid-19, Pfizer is set to hire 75 new staff in Dublin to boost manufacturing of its Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The new hires will be based at the company’s Grange Castle facility, which it said will soon start contributing to global supply of the vaccine.

