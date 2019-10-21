5 exciting companies currently recruiting in Shannon

If you’re looking for the best in the west, Shannon has a variety of opportunities for people hoping to forge a career in the world of tech.

If our month-long focus on tech opportunities in the west on Siliconrepublic.com has taught you anything, it should be that you don’t need to head to the Irish capital to develop an enriching STEM career.

Increasingly, Ireland’s west has become an attractive option for companies and jobseekers. Fresh air, a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, and more affordable housing have consistently proved to be huge draws for tech talent.

These five companies are operating in Shannon, showing that the area has a bevy of both indigenous talent and opportunities with massive multinationals. If you’re on the job hunt, check out the offerings from these firms.

Edward Lifesciences

US medical devices company Edward Lifesciences has consistently made massive jobs commitments in the mid-west, announcing plans to hire 600 people in 2018 and then confirming another 600 roles earlier this year. As of April 2019, the company has announced €160m worth of investment in the area.

Currently, it has a number of different roles up for grabs in Shannon.

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover has been making serious waves in the world of autotech, leading cutting-edge development projects for the future of vehicles, including autonomous and electric cars.

It is hiring for a variety of software development and engineering roles at its Shannon hub.

Intel

Intel operates a research and development centre in Shannon. First opening its doors in 2000, the hub serves as a centre of excellence in cloud and network computing and now has close to 300 employees.

The centre currently has available positions for engineers with a focus on physical design, software testing and development, and more.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a muscoskeletal healthcare company first founded in Indiana in the 1920s. It has had a presence in Shannon since 2007, when it founded a manufacturing facility that employs hundreds of people in the area. The medical device company has a number of roles up for grabs in Shannon.

Extreme Networks

In September 2019, cloud and network solution firm Extreme Networks revealed it had been awarded a €500,000 development grant from the Irish Government, leading to the creation of 20 new roles in engineering, data science and software engineering at its Shannon hub.

Currently, it has job listings for positions in cloud engineering and machine learning engineering.