80 new jobs at Shannon Technical Services by the end of 2023

The Irish-owned aviation company will create 80 new jobs across operations, commercial, administration and aviation technical services.

Aviation company Shannon Technical Services (STS) will add 80 new jobs to its operations by the end of 2023.

The Irish-owned company was founded February 2019 and is based in Shannon, Co Clare. Its services include management of aircraft transitions, engine management and materials, and logistics management for global aircraft lessors and airlines.

STS currently employs 40 people and plans to increase this headcount to 60 by the end of this year. It expects to have a headcount of 100 by the end of 2022 and up to 120 by the end of 2023.

The new roles will be across operations, commercial, administration and aviation technical services.

While STS’s current employees are based at its Shannon headquarters, the expansion will also see the opening of a new office in Dublin.

“As we begin to recover from these turbulent times for society and in particular for the aviation sector, we feel privileged to be expanding and providing attractive job opportunities in Shannon and at a new office that we will be opening in Dublin,” STS founder and CEO, Ben Whelan, said.

“The aviation industry has demonstrated resilience many times in the past and I’m confident that it will, once again, bounce back.”

Enterprise Ireland is supporting 57 of the 80 new jobs. Julie Sinnamon, CEO of the agency, described Ireland as a global leader in aviation.

“The creation of these new jobs demonstrates that Irish innovation and enterprise in the sector continues to thrive on a global scale, despite the very challenging and uncertain market circumstances,” she said.

“In just a little over two years in operation, the highly experienced team at Shannon Technical Services has built an early-stage company into a global market leader in its field. We are proud to have supported the new jobs announced today and are delighted at the positive news for the company.”

To find out more about working for STS, check out its careers page.