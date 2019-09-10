Singlepoint to take on another 75 recruits amid €2m investment

Singlepoint has announced plans to invest millions in product development and with it hire 75 new people at its Dublin office.

Digital consulting firm Singlepoint has confirmed that it will be doing even more hiring at its new offices at Dublin’s North Dock.

The firm previously announced a new 50 jobs back in March 2019. At the time, it pledged to fill those roles by the end of the year and, as per this latest update, it is on track to do so before January rolls around.

Now, with an additional investment of €2m in product management and development, Singlepoint will add even more positions, bringing on 75 new recruits over the next three years. According to the company, increased demand for its product and a general shift towards digital solutions for business problems has bolstered its growth.

The company currently has more than 120 employees, based at offices in Dublin and London.

“We have been providing digital services for 10 years this month,” said Rob Curley, founder and managing director of the company. “We are a customer-focused business and we provide flexible digital services to simplify how companies manage their data.

“We will invest over €2m to support customers’ growing business requirements over the next three years particularly in the areas of product management, development and jobs.”

Also announcing roles this week is professional services firm Deloitte, which launched its graduate recruitment programme on Monday (9 September). The company will take on 230 graduates across a broad array of disciplines at offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast.

In Armagh, meanwhile, AW Control Systems revealed a total of 16 new jobs. The company is hiring electrical engineers, office support staff and panel builders. It also announced plans to build a new production facility, which represents an investment of £520,000.

“Demand for our products is increasing,” said managing director at AW Control Systems, Andrew Willis. “This investment ensures we are adequately resourced with additional space, manpower and equipment to meet our customers’ needs and further expand our customer base.”