From left: Slice founder and CEO Ilir Sela, with Slice CTO Jason Ordway. Image: MCE Public Relations

US pizzeria app Slice announces 20 jobs for Belfast

1 hour ago44 Views

The New York-headquartered company will be hiring for roles in engineering, product development, design, finance, marketing and analytics.

US technology firm Slice has today (6 February) announced 20 new jobs in Belfast on the back of its recent office expansion.

The New York-headquartered company connects consumers with independent pizzerias across the US through its website and apps. Founded in 2010 by Ilir Sela, the company has worked with more than 12,000 pizzerias in the US to date, generating more than $600m in earnings.

In 2018, Slice announced plans to create 50 new jobs at its newly built software engineering centre in Belfast, having received funding of £400,000 from Invest NI. Since then, the company has hired 35 people and is in the process of filling the 15 remaining positions.

The 20 new jobs announced today will bring Slice’s total workforce in Northern Ireland to 70 over the next few years. The company plans to hire for roles in engineering, product development, design, finance, marketing and analytics, with staff located at its office in McAuley House on Belfast’s Castle St.

Getting a slice of the action

Sela spoke about the decision to expand Slice’s team in Belfast. “We’re passionate about authenticity, not only with pizza, but also with our team, and we’re pleased that we’ve found that in Belfast,” he said.

“Community is critical to the way that we build our business, which is why we want to expand the number and variety of roles available in Belfast.

“Growing the Belfast office is a pivotal point in Slice’s story and our vision is that story will continue to unfold. Slice is about championing local, independent pizza restaurants in a way that supports the long-term growth of their business. In the same way, we want to invest in Belfast in a way that contributes to the overall growth of this vibrant city.”

The company’s CTO, Jason Ordway, referred to the strong tech talent in the city. “Like many US investors, we were initially attracted to Belfast for the strong engineering talent,” he said.

“However, since setting up in Belfast, we have discovered that that strong talent pool extends beyond engineering to many of the other skills we need. We’re excited for what lies ahead for Slice in Belfast.”

Slice isn’t the only US tech firm with its eye on the city. Last week, Silicon Valley-headquartered cloud storage company Nebulon announced plans to develop a new software engineering centre in Belfast, creating 15 jobs.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

