GW Plastics expansion will bring more than 200 jobs to Sligo

GW Plastics plans to expand its moulding operations into a scalable 23,000 sq ft site in Sligo.

Leading contract manufacturer GW Plastics is expanding its advanced manufacturing operations in Sligo, creating more than 200 jobs. The news was announced today (22 February) by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD.

GW is growing its operation in response to increased customer demand in its medical device and drug delivery business. The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The company specialises in complex injection moulded thermoplastic and silicone solutions, providing full-service contract manufacturing capabilities with a focus on surgical components, diagnostic devices and drug delivery systems.

The company plans to expand its moulding operations into a scalable 23,000 sq ft site in Sligo. The expansion will allow for the creation of more than 200 new jobs in the areas of production, quality, regulation and engineering.

Announcing the expansion, Varadkar said Sligo is recognised as a major regional centre and a driver of economic development. “The creation of 200 new jobs by GW Plastics is great news for the company, its staff and prospective employees and is further evidence that Sligo is a great place in which to invest, work and live,” he said.

GW Plastics established its first European location with the purchase of Avenue Mould Solutions in 2017. Gerard Henn, the general manager of Avenue Mould Solutions, said the expansion will strengthen the company’s European capabilities to provide an integrated supply chain solution for its customers.

“Our ability to develop lasting relationships with our customers from all over the world and partner early in the development process to leverage our world-class engineering, tooling and highly standardised global production capabilities allows us to offer innovative and cost-effective solutions,” he said. “We are thrilled to continue growing these capabilities in Europe and offer more value to our customers.”

GW Plastics president and CEO said the company is delighted to build on Avenue’s success as Ireland’s premier mould-maker. “Avenue has brought to GW Plastics a highly skilled manufacturing workforce, an award-winning mould-building company and a growing medical device contract manufacturing business that has been successfully serving Ireland and the broader European market for over 30 years,” he said. “[We] look forward to better serving our customers on a global basis.”