Cork start-up SmartRoutes to create 10 new jobs

In response to growing demand for its e-commerce and route-planning services, SmartRoutes will be hiring software engineers and business developers.

Irish software start-up SmartRoutes will create 10 new jobs this year, doubling its workforce for the second year in a row. Demand for its e-commerce, home-delivery and route-planning solutions has grown during the pandemic. As a result, the Cork city-based company will be hiring business developers and software engineers.

Revenue at SmartRoutes grew five-fold in 2020. To meet demand and cater to its new hires, it plans to move to a new office space once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. It also plans to strengthen its UK operations, having expanded there over the past few months.

SmartRoutes was co-founded by Cork-native brothers David and Blake Walsh in 2017. David, now the company’s CEO, called 2020 a “year of phenomenal growth” for SmartRoutes. “It was amazing to see all the different types of businesses that benefitted from using our platform,” he said.

“Whether they were looking to reduce their distribution costs, reduce their carbon footprint or get greater control and insight over their delivery operations, SmartRoutes was able to provide them with a solution.

“This has given us great confidence to grow our company and we have aggressive plans to tackle international markets next year.”

Beyond Ireland and the UK, the company is also catering to clients in New Zealand, Australia, Egypt and Spain. Its Irish customers to date have included Homecare Medical, The Irish Independent and Le Patissier.

Blake, SmartRoutes’ COO, added: “It’s great to be in a position to create employment in Cork and we’re hopeful SmartRoutes will continue to grow year on year.

“The last few years we have been about understanding the market and building the SmartRoutes platform. We are now in a position to focus heavily on growth by bringing more and more clients onto the platform.”

SmartRoutes has worked closely with the Local Enterprise Office in Cork city, Blake said: “They have worked with and advised many start-ups over the years and were able to help us to avoid any pitfalls.”

