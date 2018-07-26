Smart device firm Smartzone announces 90 new jobs across Ireland

Irish home technology firm Smartzone has revealed details of 90 new jobs to be filled over the next year.

Based in Cork with an office in the UK, Smartzone launched at the end of 2015 and offers a range of home automation, heating and and security tools.

The popularity of smart home devices has steadily increased since the foundation of the firm and this has culminated in the announcement of major expansion plans and the commencement of a serious recruitment drive.

Over the course of the next year, Smartzone is set to create 90 new positions around Ireland. Roles range from smart home installers and heating engineers to BER consultants and IT/technical support experts.

As well as a deal with insurance firm Aviva, which offers smart home solutions to its customers, Smartzone also has a partnership with Alarm.com, an international cloud-based security firm. Homeowners can use the Smartzone app to control their homes via a centralised app whether they are in the country or not.

Major progress for Smartzone

Smartzone founder and CEO, Justin McInerney, discussed the deal with Aviva as the expansion was announced. “An industry first, we now offer consumers a fully integrated smart home package to ensure they are connected and protected when in and out of their home.

“Joining forces with Aviva is a huge deal for us and has fast-tracked our growth, with an ambitious target set of 10,000 Aviva Smart Home systems rolled out nationwide in year one.”

He added: “We have an extremely skilled and experienced team, specialists in smart home integration and delivery, and are first to market in Ireland with many products. We look forward to expanding our team of smart home experts and will continue to develop our smart offering as the lifestyle of our consumers evolve[s].”

Smartzone products and services vary, and include video doorbells, smart alarm systems, smartphone-controlled locks, hot-water controls, and smart switches and plugs.