All Advice People Employers Jobs
SMS acquisition of Solo Energy will bring 20 new jobs to Cork
Jobs
Image: © rcfotostock/Stock.adobe.com

SMS acquisition of Solo Energy will bring 20 new jobs to Cork

2 hours ago49 Views

With the backing of SMS, Cork energy start-up Solo Energy will scale its business and create roles for software developers and project managers.

Today (4 August), Scottish company Smart Metering Systems (SMS PLC) announced its expansion into Cork after acquiring energy tech start-up Solo Energy.

The partnership will result in 20 new software development and project management roles, which will open up over the next five years.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

SMS has been working in the UK energy market for more than 20 years, partnering with energy suppliers, industry, the commercial sector and the wider domestic market in a bid to achieve “smarter energy practice”.

The company connects and owns metering systems and databases for energy suppliers and delivers metering and energy management for clients. Its acquisition of Solo Energy will see its reach extend to battery storage, microgeneration and electric vehicle charger installations for homes and businesses.

Hiring Now

Solo Energy is based in Carrigaline, Co Cork, and also has a Scottish office in Orkney. The start-up’s goal is to lower energy bills for customers and facilitate the transition to renewable energy by setting up a ‘virtual power plant’. This is achieved through a cloud-based aggregation platform that controls distributed energy assets to balance renewable generation and create smart local energy systems.

The company’s operations director and co-founder, Killian O’Connor, said that the acquisition will allow his team to scale the business in “a sustainable manner while embracing new and exciting opportunities across the energy ecosystem”.

“The 20 jobs created following our acquisition by SMS will also contribute to the fast-expanding renewable energy cluster in Cork and the south-west region, and we are thrilled to play our part in growing such an important, innovative sector.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, added that the new jobs will be “highly skilled” and that companies such as SMS will help Ireland “achieve our target of dramatically reducing carbon emissions”.

The expansion and creation of the jobs in Cork are supported by IDA Ireland. The agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, described the announcement as a demonstration of “the strong availability of talent in the region”.

To learn more about job vacancies at SMS, visit its website here.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

More from careers

SMS acquisition of Solo Energy will bring 20 new jobs to Cork
More than 1,000 jobs were announced across Ireland this week
SMS acquisition of Solo Energy will bring 20 new jobs to Cork
US biopharma company Beckman Coulter now hiring in Clare
SMS acquisition of Solo Energy will bring 20 new jobs to Cork
Greenfield Global announces 75 new jobs for Portlaoise
SMS acquisition of Solo Energy will bring 20 new jobs to Cork
‘Software development is constantly shifting and that’s what keeps me interested’

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading