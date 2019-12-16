IT infrastructure player Softcat to hire 18 in Dún Laoghaire

Softcat is set to expand its Irish headquarters in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, with the creation of 18 new roles.

Softcat, a UK company that provides IT infrastructure products and services, has announced the creation of 18 new jobs at its Irish headquarters in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

The company opened its first Irish office last year and expects to double its workforce in Ireland over the next two years.

Softcat hopes that the new hires will allow it to enhance its service offering, particularly in areas of high demand for Irish businesses, such as hybrid cloud, digital workspace, IT intelligence and cybersecurity. It is recruiting for sales positions and technical roles with a focus on cloud and IT security.

“The past 12 months have been a huge success for Softcat in the Irish market,” Ireland country manager for Softcat, Charles Harman, said. “Since establishing a local presence in Ireland, we have more than doubled our Irish business and have been far better equipped to support new and existing Irish customers. Capitalising on new opportunities has been key to Softcat’s sustained success and we’re excited to add to our talented Irish team to ensure continued growth here.”

Harman added that Ireland is, for multiple reasons, an attractive location for investment for Softcat. “As well as the business prospects here, Ireland represents a great recruitment opportunity, with a highly skilled workforce and a vibrant tech scene.

“We want to embed ourselves in Ireland by giving back to the community and creating high-value employment opportunities. This is an exciting time for Softcat, in Ireland especially, and we look forward to welcoming new team members on our growth journey.”

Softcat is a technology reseller with accreditation from IT vendors such as HP, Microsoft, Dell EMC, Check Point, Citrix, IBM and Adobe. It set up shop in Ireland in August 2018 and has, since then, doubled its Irish customer base.

The company was founded in 1993 and employs more than 1,300 people across nine locations in the UK and Ireland. It recently reported a gross income invoiced of £1.41bn globally in its full-year results.