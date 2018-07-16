12 companies hiring in software engineering in Ireland right now

No one really needs to be told, at this stage, that software engineering is a hot career area right now. If you’re a software engineer, all these companies are currently hiring in Ireland.

Engineering as a larger umbrella area has always been one that promises good career options, because related roles are always in demand. That is especially true these days of software engineering.

Pretty much every facet of modern life is moving towards digital, or at least branching into digital aspects, be it shopping, medicine, communications or media. I’m sure there are many people who are cursing themselves for not getting into software engineering or, better yet, are eyeing up a career pivot.

If you are a software engineer, you may be interested to know that these 12 companies are all offering jobs in Ireland right now.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT develops specialist and enterprise-scale applications and websites to serve the business needs of its parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance. It has a number of software engineering roles available right now.

BD



Medtech giant BD has a long history, both in general and in Ireland. The company was first founded in 1897 and has had a presence in Ireland since 1964 when it first set up a plant in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The company recently opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Limerick, where it just last week announced that it is taking on 85 employees, including software engineers.

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is the marriage of two of Britain’s best-known luxury car brands. Recent announcements by the firm indicate that it is putting its foot on the gas and speeding towards new frontiers, and Ireland is to play a vital role.

The company is making the heady transition into autonomous vehicles (AVs) with much of the work being done at its new software engineering hub in Shannon, Co Clare, according to JLR’s general manager of vehicular engineering, John Cormican, who spoke at this year’s Inspirefest. To support its AV ambitions, the automobile giant is seeking candidates for a number of roles in Shannon, including software engineers.

Zendesk

Customer service platform Zendesk hit Irish headlines recently when it announced the official opening of its new $10m EMEA headquarters overlooking Dublin’s Grand Canal dock, representing the company’s largest investment outside of US soil. Now having the capacity, Zendesk has expressed its intention to grow its headcount and will require innovative software engineers to join the team.

Crowley Carbon

Crowley Carbon deploys energy-efficiency solutions and renewable energy technologies such as solar panels and biomass with the aim of reducing consumption for its industrial and commercial clients (topical, given Ireland’s recent decision to divest from fossil fuels). It announced recently that it will take on 187 new hires in Wicklow and Kilkenny as part of an expansion of its services, and is currently seeking applicants for software engineers, among others.

Accenture

Professional services firm Accenture has its fingers in many proverbial pies, offering services in everything from strategy and technology to digital, security and operations. It has a number of software engineering roles available right now in Dublin.

Mastercard

Payments giant Mastercard announced in April that it is expanding its Irish presence, keen to keep ahead of the latest trends and innovations in the world of finance, creating 175 new jobs in the process. It is hiring a range of professionals, including software engineers.

Avaya

Avaya specialises in unified business communications. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company has a thriving hub in the west of Ireland in Galway and is taking on software engineers right now.

Oath

Oath is a communications and media company born of a $4.4bn deal by Verizon to acquire AOL in 2015. Oath is now the umbrella organisation for well-known media firms within AOL and Yahoo’s domain such as TechCrunch, Tumblr, Netscape and HuffPost, among others. Oath is recruiting software engineers in Dublin right now.

eShopWorld

Consumers are increasingly reliant on online shopping for everything from groceries to last-minute weddings outfits. This has opened the door for businesses to scale quickly through reaching a global customer base. However, it has also created a problem: how do you make every consumer, regardless of where they’re logging on from, feel at home shopping in their own currency in familiar size metrics? This is where eShopWorld comes in, and it needs software engineers to make its vision possible.

New Relic

Digital intelligence platform New Relic, fronted by tech maven Lew Cirne, opened up a brand new EMEA HQ in April of this year, creating 200 jobs in Dublin. These hires, which include roles for software engineers, will bring the company’s Irish headcount up to 300.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Boston. It has sites in Ireland in both Dublin and Galway, both of which are hiring software engineers right now.

