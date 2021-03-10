Sogeti to hire for new life sciences practice in Cork, Dublin and Galway

Jobs at Sogeti will be in engineering, digital manufacturing and predictive analytics as well as project management and business development.

Sogeti Ireland, part of the Capgemini Group, has launched a dedicated life sciences practice in Ireland with its recently acquired engineering R&D partner, Altran.

This will create 50 new jobs in Cork, Dublin, Galway and potentially other locations over the next three years. The roles will span engineering, science, R&D, digital manufacturing, predictive analytics, consulting, project management and business development.

Xavier de Bustos, head of the new practice, spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about the company’s growth. “Demand for digital health and low-touch healthcare options has been radically accelerated by the pandemic and, as such, a wealth of opportunity exists to improve health outcomes, enhance patient experiences and reduce costs,” he said.

“Sogeti has growing ambitions in Ireland to tap into the thriving life sciences market and increasing global demand, harnessing the power of the broader group including Capgemini, Altran and Cambridge Consultants, to deliver on service agreements with growing footprints in the region.”

Sogeti Ireland provides consulting and IT services to clients, and is now expanding into the pharma and medtech sectors. The new hires will bring Sogeti’s life sciences team in Ireland to 60 people and its global headcount in the division to 47,000.

“We are actively looking for all levels of engineers and scientists at MA or MSc level or equivalent in experience,” de Bustos added. “OT specialists with IT knowledge are also in high demand.

“The current shortage of skills is around process, manufacturing data, industrial automation, innovation, R&D and digital manufacturing. As such, we will be looking for expertise in quality, compliance and regulatory, process data analytics, R&D and R&D design in medtech, process automation and digital manufacturing, patient-centric application and software skills in medical devices.

“These 50 jobs will be a first step in recruiting and nurturing these specific talents and fostering a learning environment for an exchange of skills between IT-led portfolios.”

De Bustos said that the new jobs will initially be carried out remotely, but once Government restrictions ease staff will move to an office. Learn more about jobs at Sogeti Ireland here.